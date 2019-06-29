शहर चुनें

A school bus fell down from PAP flyover on Jalandhar-Amritsar highway

जालंधर-अमृतसर हाईवे पर पुल से गिरी स्कूल बस, कई बच्चे जख्मी, ड्राइवर भी घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जालंधर(पंजाब) Updated Sat, 29 Jun 2019 01:37 PM IST
स्कूल बस हादसा
स्कूल बस हादसा - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
जालंधर-अमृतसर हाईवे पर एक स्कूल बस फ्लाईओवर से नीचे गिर गई। हादसे में बस में सवार सभी स्कूली बच्चे घायल हो गए। राहगीरों ने तुरंत बचाव अभियान चलाते हुए घायल बच्चों को अस्पताल पहुंचाया।
मिली जानकारी के अुनसार, हादसे की वजह स्टेयरिंग फेल होना बताया जा रहा है। स्टेयरिंग फेल होने से बस का संतुलन बिगड़ गया। ड्राइवर संभाल नहीं पाया और बस फ्लाईओवर से नीचे जा गिरी। बस लवली प्रोफेशनल यूनिवर्सिटी जा रही थी।

हादसे की खबर मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। पुलिस टीम ने घटनास्थल की जांच पड़ताल की और मामला दर्ज करके जांच शुरू कर दी है। ड्राइवर और घायल बच्चों के बयान भी लिए जा रहे हैं।

school bus fell down school bus accident road accident
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

