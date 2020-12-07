हरियाणा के 20 किसान केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री से मिले, कृषि कानूनों का किया समर्थन

Delhi: A delegation of 20 farmers mainly from Haryana met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar today to lend support to the farm laws. pic.twitter.com/SiFAoqhDUF— ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2020
Farmers who are protesting are misguided. PM has assured that MSP and mandi system will remain: Kanwal Singh Chauhan, President, Progressive Farmers Club, Sonipat after meeting Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar pic.twitter.com/t8Wb9l0dpF— ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2020
