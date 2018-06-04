#Haryana: After holding strike in Jind for 113 days, around 100 Dalits from the district converted to Buddhism as state government didn't fulfill their demands of ordinance in SC/ST Protection Act, CBI investigation in Jhansa gang-rape case, among others. pic.twitter.com/nDSLCtIe0c— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2018
Haryana CM had agreed to fulfill our demands on Mar 7. We gave an ultimatum on May 20 that we'll convert if CM doesn't fulfill our demands in a week. So we started march towards Delhi on 27 May & converted to Buddhism at Ladakh Bhavan there on June 2: Dinesh Khapad, Dalit leader pic.twitter.com/hiHjAHJgtu— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2018
