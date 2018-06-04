#Haryana : After holding strike in Jind for 113 days, around 100 Dalits from the district converted to Buddhism as state government didn't fulfill their demands of ordinance in SC/ST Protection Act, CBI investigation in Jhansa gang-rape case, among others. pic.twitter.com/nDSLCtIe0c

Haryana CM had agreed to fulfill our demands on Mar 7. We gave an ultimatum on May 20 that we'll convert if CM doesn't fulfill our demands in a week. So we started march towards Delhi on 27 May & converted to Buddhism at Ladakh Bhavan there on June 2: Dinesh Khapad, Dalit leader pic.twitter.com/hiHjAHJgtu