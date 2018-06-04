शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Chandigarh ›   100 Dalits from jind converted to Buddhism

हरियाणा: एससी-एसटी एक्ट में बदलाव के खिलाफ 100 दलितों ने किया धर्म परिवर्तन

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, जींद(हरियाणा) Updated Mon, 04 Jun 2018 12:37 PM IST
धर्म परिवर्तन
धर्म परिवर्तन
ख़बर सुनें
हरियाणा के जींद में 100 दलितों के धर्म परिवर्तन किए जाने का मामला सामने आया है। जांच पड़ताल की गई तो वजह सामने आई। सोमवार को 113 दिन से हड़ताल पर बैठे 100 दलितों ने लद्दाख भवन में बुद्ध धर्म अपना लिया।
इन लोगों के नेता दिनेश खापद से बात की गई तो उन्होंने कहा कि हमारी कुछ मांगें हैं, जिन्हें पूरा करने का आश्वासन मुख्यमंत्री खट्टर ने 7 मार्च को दिया था, लेकिन वे पूरी नहीं हुई। फिर हमने 20 मई को सरकार को अल्टीमेटम दिया कि अगर हमारी मांगें पूरी न की गई तो हम हड़ताल करेंगे।

27 मई को हमने दिल्ली के लिए कूच किया और दो जून को लद्दाख भवन में धर्म परिवर्तन कर लिया। बता दें कि ये दलित लोग एससी और एसटी एक्ट में बदलाव, झांसा गैंगरेप केस में सीबीआई जांच चाहते हैं। इसके अलावा भी उनकी कई अन्य मांगें हैं।
 


 


 
अब पाईये 3,50,000 से भी ज़्यादा रिश्ते, अपने समुदाय से familyshaadi.com पर। आज ही रजिस्टर करें।

RELATED

dalit strike buddhism religion conversion haryana jind

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

जॉन अब्राहम
Bollywood

दूसरे हफ्ते भी जॉन अब्राहम की 'परमाणु' ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर मचाया धमाल, जानिए 10वें दिन का कलेक्शन

4 जून 2018

करीना कपूर
Bollywood

3 दिन में ही करीना और सोनम की 'वीरे दी वेडिंग' ने निकाला बजट, जानें कलेक्शन

4 जून 2018

मिथुन चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

बला की खूबसूरत और बोल्ड है मिथुन चक्रवर्ती की होने वाली बहू, देखते ही याद आएगी महाभारत की 'देवकी'

4 जून 2018

Akshay kumar and Sunjay Dutt
Bollywood

सड़क पर अक्षय कुमार को देख संजय दत्त ने किया कुछ ऐसा, इकट्ठा हो गई भीड़ और फिर...

4 जून 2018

Somvati Mahawar
Weird Stories

Viral: चाय के दीवानों का 'भाभी' पर आया दिल, इन वीडियोज ने बना दिया इंटरनेट सेनसेशन

4 जून 2018

nutan
Bollywood

इससे पहले आपने नहीं देखी होंगी एक्ट्रेस नूतन की ये 10 तस्वीरें, बिकिनी में तो आग ही लगा दी थी

4 जून 2018

bipasha basu
Bollywood

शादी के बाद से ही अस्पताल के चक्कर काट रहीं बिपाशा बसु, अब इस बीमारी के कारण हुईं एडमिट

4 जून 2018

Urwa Hocane and Swara Bhasakar
Bollywood

PAK के खिलाफ स्वरा भास्कर ने दिखाए तेवर, पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस ने अपने जवाब से बोलती कर दी बंद

4 जून 2018

nutan
Bollywood

जब सरेआम इस एक्ट्रेस ने हीरो को जड़ दिया था थप्पड़, सेट पर सभी लोग रह गए भौचक्के

4 जून 2018

नूतन
Bollywood

14 की उम्र में नूतन ने की थी एडल्ट फिल्म, प्रीमियर पर वॉचमैन ने थियेटर में घुसने नहीं दिया

4 जून 2018

Most Read

nitish kumar
Bihar

जदयू की दो टूक- चुनाव लोकसभा का हो या विधानसभा, बिहार का चेहरा तो नीतीश ही रहेंगे

भाजपा और जदयू गठबंधन के बीच, समय समय पर खटास और खटपट खभरें सुनाई- दिखाई देती रही हैं लेकिन जब पार्टी के चेहरे की बात आती है तो वह सिर्फ नीतीश कुमार पर आकर ही टिक जाती है।

4 जून 2018

arrest
Madhya Pradesh

बेखौफ बदमाश: इंदौर में एसपी को ही घर में बंधक बनाकर की लूटपाट

4 जून 2018

Bihar: Girls in Balika Grih of Muzaffarpur physically abused
Bihar

बिहार: नेताओं और अधिकारियों के घर भेजी जाती थीं सुधारगृह की लड़कियां, खुलासे से मचा हड़कंप

2 जून 2018

Wildlife department has started polythene removing campaign in Pong lake area
Shimla

पौंग झील दिखगी अब और भी साफ और सुंदर, शुरू हुआ ये अभियान

4 जून 2018

शहीद विजय पाण्डेय
Kanpur

सीमा पर शहीद यूपी के लाल का घर पहुंचा पार्थिव शरीर, गांव में मचा कोहराम

4 जून 2018

कार एक्सीडेंट
Chandigarh

अंबालाः 20 फुट उछलकर तीन बार पलटी फॉर्च्यूनर, जज और वकील की जान गई

4 जून 2018

परिवारों में विवाद
Chandigarh

GMCH 32 की पार्किंग में हंगामा और मारपीट, वकील ने चलाई गोली, मची अफरातफरी

4 जून 2018

car and truck ollision
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: कार और ट्रक में जबरदस्त टक्कर, कार सवार युवक की मौत और एक गंभीर घायल

4 जून 2018

किसान आंदोलन
Chandigarh

किसान आंदोलन का साइड इफेक्ट देखिए, चंडीगढ़ में दूध की किल्लत...महंगी हुई सब्जियां

4 जून 2018

Election Commision Gives Order to inquiry on Fake Voter List Matter
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: वोटर लिस्ट में गड़बड़ी के मामले में चुनाव आयोग ने दिये जांच के आदेश

4 जून 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: इस एलान के बाद अब मुसलमान सिर्फ मस्जिद में पढ़ सकेंगे नमाज

हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल खट्टर ने नमाज को लेकर बयान दिया है। खट्टर ने कहा है कि हरियाणा में सार्वजनिक जगहों पर नमाज नहीं पढ़ी जाएगी। सिर्फ मस्जिदों में ही नमाज पढ़ी जाए।

6 मई 2018

भारतीय सेना 3:14

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: एयरफोर्स के बाद अब सेना ने पाक की जमीं पर दिखाया दमखम

5 मई 2018

चंडीगढ़ 1:56

VIDEO: जरा देखिए ये पुलिसकर्मी कैसे सिखा रहा लोगों को 'ट्रैफिक रुल्स' का पाठ

5 मई 2018

हरियाणा 0:22

हरियाणा की खट्टर सरकार को केंद्र से मिली शाबाशी

28 अप्रैल 2018

गगन शक्ति 3:28

पूरा हुआ भारत का ‘गगन शक्ति’ युद्धाभ्यास, पाकिस्तान-चीन कांपे

25 अप्रैल 2018

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.