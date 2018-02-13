अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Bihar ›   tejaswi yadav Said Nitish Five Year but we will do 50 years politics

तेजस्वी बोले- मिट्टी में मिलने की बारी अब नीतीश की, वो पांच तो हम 50 साल करेंगे राजनीति

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, पटना Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 09:22 PM IST
tejaswi yadav Said Nitish Five Year but we will do 50 years politics
तेजस्वी यादव
पूर्व उपमुख्यमंत्री और नेता प्रतिपक्ष तेजस्वी यादव ने कहा कि अब नीतीश कुमार के मिट्टी में मिलने की बारी है। न्याय यात्रा के दौरान अररिया से चुनाव प्रचार की शुरुआत करते हुए तेजस्वी ने कहा कि नीतीश कुमार ने खुद ही कहा था कि मिट्टी में मिल जाएंगे, लेकिन भाजपा के साथ नहीं जाएंगे। वो भाजपा के साथ तो चले गए, लेकिन अब उनके मिट्टी में मिलने की बारी है।

मंगलवार को अररिया में तेजस्वी यादव ने कहा कि सत्ता में आने के लिए नीतीश ने राजद का सहारा लिया, लेकिन जब काम निकल गया तो हमारे परिवार पर साजिश के तहत मुकदमा करवाया गया। मेरे ननिहाल के आंगन को खुदवाया गया और बच्चों को फंसा कर लालू को डराने का काम किया गया।

RELATED

तेजस्वी ने कहा कि हम लोग अररिया सीट जीत कर अपने विरोधियों को जवाब देने का काम करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि नीतीश ज्यादा से ज्यादा पांच साल तक रहेंगे, लेकिन हम तो 50 साल तक राजनीति करेंगे। 
tejaswi yadav nitish kumar bjp

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Arbaaz Khan spotted with her new girl friend
Bollywood

WIFE मलाइका से तलाक के बाद नई गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ Valentine Day मना रहे अरबाज, पहली बार दिखा चेहरा

13 फरवरी 2018

Mallika sherawat asked help of Sushma Swaraj on twitter
Bollywood

मल्लिका शेरावत ने मांगी सुषमा स्वराज से मदद, Twitter पर लोगों ने किए उल्टे-सीधे कमेंट

13 फरवरी 2018

Not Only Priya Prakash but these 5 songs also went viral on internet
Bollywood

आंख मारने वाली प्रिया प्रकाश ही नहीं, ये 5 गाने भी सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से हुए थे वायरल

13 फरवरी 2018

first time priya prakash varrier talk to media about her film
Bollywood

पहली बार मीडिया के सामने आई कजरारे नैनों वाली ये लड़की, अचानक खुद को वायरल होता देख कैसा लगा

13 फरवरी 2018

Hina Khan will celebrate Valentines day with Rocky Jaiswal at foreign
Television

ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के साथ वैलेंटाइन डे मनाने निकलीं हिना खान, इस वजह से खुशी हो जाएगी दोगुनी

13 फरवरी 2018

Priya Prakash Varrier mother preetha speak about her popularity
Bollywood

प्रिया की बढ़ती पॉपुलैरिटी को देख परेशान हुईं मां, अचानक उठाया ऐसा कदम लाखों फैंस का दिल टूटेगा

13 फरवरी 2018

Kiss Day special Top 5 memorable kissing scenes in Bollywood film
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड के 5 Kissing सीन जो आज भी कर देते हैं रोमांटिक

13 फरवरी 2018

Reel life bollywood couples who did not get a chance to become real life valentine
Bollywood

रील लाइफ की इन रोमांटिक जोड़ियों को नहीं मिला रियल लाइफ में वैलेंटाइन मनाने का मौका

13 फरवरी 2018

Ali Abbas Zafar declines signing anyone else other than Salman Khan for Bharat
Bollywood

सलमान की फिल्म 'भारत' से जुड़ी ये बात निकली अफवाह, डायरेक्टर ने किया खुलासा

13 फरवरी 2018

5 Bollywood Divas Who Never Got Married In Personal Life
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड की वो 5 हसीनाएं जिन्हें प्यार नहीं मिला तो जिंदगी भर नहीं की शादी, अधूरी रह गई सारी हसरतें

13 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Major Abhijeet who was injured in Sunjuwan Attack recovering in the Army Hospital at Udhampur
Jammu

सुंजवां हमलाः होश में आते ही मेजर ने पूछा, आतंकियों का क्या हुआ, हौसला देख हर कोई रह गया दंग

सुंजवां हमले में आतंकियों से मोर्चा लेते वक्त घायल हुए भारतीय सेना के जाबांज अफसर मेजर अभिजीत को होश आ गया है। मेजर अभिजीत ने होश में आते ही पहला सवाल पूछा-आतंकियों का क्या हुआ।

13 फरवरी 2018

Deobandi ulema angry at the worship of Shiva of Abbas Naqvi
Meerut

केंद्रीय मंत्री नकवी के शिवलिंग पर दूध चढ़ाने से देवबंदी उलमा नाराज

13 फरवरी 2018

Sadhbhawna exprees run over break line
Bareilly

टूटी पटरी से गुजरी सदभावना एक्सप्रेस

13 फरवरी 2018

mayawati demanded an apology from rss chief mohan bhagwat on his statement on the indian army
Lucknow

RSS चीफ पर मायावती का हमला-स्वयंसेवकों पर भरोसा है तो कमांडो क्यों ले रखें हैं?

13 फरवरी 2018

50 हजार से ज्यादा कैश हो तो ब्यौरा साथ रखें
Gorakhpur

50 हजार से ज्यादा कैश हो तो ब्यौरा साथ रखें

13 फरवरी 2018

Rape with woman, Jail sent to Maulvi
Meerut

झाड़-फूंक कराने आई महिला से मौलवी ने किया बलात्कार, भेजा जेल

13 फरवरी 2018

Last rites of Subedar manzoor ahmad conducted at his native village in Kupwara
Jammu

J&K: शहीद जवान अशरफ मीर की आखिरी विदाई में उमड़ा जन सैलाब, देखकर उड़े दहशतगर्दो के होश

13 फरवरी 2018

Aaliya Khan, who recited the Gita verses, honored by the American Institute
Meerut

गीता के श्लोक सुनाने वाली आलिया खान को अमेरिकी संस्था ने किया सम्मानित

13 फरवरी 2018

lucknow university restricted entry in the campus on valentine day
Lucknow

वैलेंटाइन डे: लखनऊ विश्वविद्यालय का तुगलकी फरमान, छात्रों के प्रवेश पर लगाई पाबंदी

13 फरवरी 2018

police sent murder accused woman to jail

मां की सौतन को पिता देता था ज्यादा महत्व, इसलिए बेटी ने रास्ते से हटाया

13 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

बिहार में फिर जिंदा हुआ पकड़ुआ विवाह का 'जिन', 2017 में तीन हजार युवा हुए शिकार

पटना में इंजीनियर को पकड़कर जबरदस्ती शादी करने के मामले के बाद युवाओं के मन में डर पैदा करने वाला पकड़ुआ विवाह एक बार फिर चर्चा के केंद्र में आ गया है।

5 फरवरी 2018

MAN CAUGHT BY BSF-SSB AT INDO-NEPAL BORDER WITH 39 BOTTLES OF BANNED LIQUOR 3:24

शराब तस्करी का ऐसा जुगाड़ देखकर आप भी हैरान हो जाएंगे, देखिए वीडियो

3 फरवरी 2018

four people died after being run over by a train in Siwan 1:32

कोहरे के बीच से निकलकर आई ट्रेन और चार लोगों की चली गई जान

2 फरवरी 2018

Police recover beef from factory in muzzafarpur bihar 1:30

लेदर फैक्ट्री में चल रहा था स्लॉटर हाउस, रेड में पकड़ा 1000 क्विंटल बीफ

31 जनवरी 2018

A BOAT CAPSIZES INTO GANGA RIVER IN PATNA, FIVE KILLED 0:57

यहां माघी पूर्णिमा बन गई श्रद्धालुओं के लिए काल

31 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Bihar Ex Deupty CM Tejaswi Yadav controversial remark on nitish kumar
India News

तेजस्वी यादव के विवादित बोल, नीतीश पर लगाया जनादेश के बलात्कार का आरोप

5 फरवरी 2018

jharkhand high court rejected the bail plea of Lalu prasad yadav
Jharkhand

झारखंड HC से लालू को नहीं मिली राहत, दो सप्ताह तक नहीं आ पायेंगे जेल से बाहर

2 फरवरी 2018

Rabri Devi skips ED summons, asked to appear on October 16
India News

राबड़ी फिर पेशी पर नहीं पहुंचीं, ईडी ने 16 को पेश होने को कहा

12 अक्टूबर 2017

In money laundering case ED questioned 9 hours to tejaswi Yadav
India News

मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग: तेजस्वी यादव से ED ने की 9 घंटे पूछताछ

11 अक्टूबर 2017

Bihar former Chief Minister Rabri Devi niece defeats BJP candidate in Jaunpur
Varanasi

बिहार की पूर्व CM राबड़ी देवी की भतीजी ने भाजपा प्रत्याशी को दी करारी शिकस्त

14 अगस्त 2017

Opposition leaders have begun to see future in tejaswi yadav
India News

विपक्ष के नेताओं को तेजस्वी यादव में दिखने लगा है भविष्य

31 जुलाई 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.