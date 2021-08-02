बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Bihar ›   Patna ›   Nitish Kumar says Pegasus issue should be discussed in Parliament and truth must be revealed

पेगासस मुद्दे पर बोले नीतीश: संसद में चर्चा हो और जांच की जाए, सच सामने आना चाहिए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय Updated Mon, 02 Aug 2021 04:35 PM IST

सार

पेगासस जासूसी विवाद के सामने आने के बाद से ही विपक्षी दल इस पर संसद में हंगामा कर रहे हैं और मामले पर चर्चा व जांच की मांग कर रहे हैं। सोमवार को बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने भी इस मुद्दे पर संसद में चर्चा और जांच की मांग का समर्थन किया।
नीतीश कुमार
नीतीश कुमार - फोटो : twitter.com/NitishKumar

पढ़ें अब तक की सभी ट्रेंडिंग खबरें!

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने पेगासस विवाद को लेकर विपक्षी दलों की ओर से की जा रही संसद में चर्चा और जांच की मांग का समर्थन किया। उन्होंने कहा कि फोन टैपिंग की बात इतने दिनों से आ रही है, इस पर जरूर चर्चा होनी चाहिए। ऐसे विषयों पर एक-एक बात को देख करके उचित कदम उठाना चाहिए। क्या हुआ है, क्या नहीं हुआ है, संसद में कुछ लोग बोल रहे हैं और जो समाचार पत्रों में आता है वही देखते हैं हम। नीतीश कुमार ने कहा, लेकिन जो भी है उसकी ठीक से जांच होनी चाहिए और जो भी सच्चाई है वो सामने आनी चाहिए।
आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
city & states patna nitish kumar pegasus issue
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

