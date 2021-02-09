शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Bihar ›   nitish kumar cabinet expansion live updates neeraj singh shahnawaz hussain may take oath bjp jdu bihar govt rajbhawan

Live

बिहार: नीतीश कैबिनेट का विस्तार आज, फाइल हुए मंत्रियों के नाम, यहां पढ़ें पूरी सूची

Sneha Baluni न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Published by: स्नेहा बलूनी
Updated Tue, 09 Feb 2021 10:42 AM IST
nitish kumar cabinet expansion live updates neeraj singh shahnawaz hussain may take oath bjp jdu bihar govt rajbhawan
बिहार में आज मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार होगा - फोटो : PTI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now

खास बातें

बिहार में नई सरकार गठन के लगभग दो महीने बीत जाने के बाद मंगलवार को मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार किया जाएगा। जानकारी के अनुसार, पटना स्थित राज भवन के राजेंद्र मंडपम में दोपहर 12:30 बजे शपथ ग्रहण समारोह आयोजित किया जाएगा, जिसमें भाजपा कोटे से नौ और जेडीयू कोटे से आठ नेता मंत्री पद की शपथ लेंगे। ऐसे में मुख्यमंत्री के अलावा कैबिनेट में कुल 30 मंत्री हो जाएंगे। इससे पहले 16 नवंबर को जब नीतीश ने मुख्यमंत्री के तौर पर शपथ ली थी तब 15 मंत्री मौजूद थे। मंत्री बनने के प्रबल दावेदारों में भाजपा के शाहनवाज हुसैन और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के भाई नीरज सिंह बबलू का भी नाम है। यहां पढ़ें इससे जुड़े सभी अपडेट्स-
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

विज्ञापन
10:41 AM, 09-Feb-2021

शपथ ग्रहण कार्यक्रम में हिस्सा लेंगे सुशील मोदी

राज्यसभा सांसद और पूर्व उपमुख्यमंत्री सुशील कुमार मोदी शपथ ग्रहण कार्यक्रम में हिस्सा लेंगे। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'बिहार मंत्रिपरिषद के विस्तार हेतु आयोजित शपथ ग्रहण कार्यक्रम में उपस्तिथ रहूंगा।'


 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states bihar nitish kumar shahnawaz hussain neeraj singh bablu cabinet expansion
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

वाराणसी जौनपुर हाईवे सड़क हादसा: सात की मौत
Varanasi

यूपीः वाराणसी-जौनपुर हाइवे पर भीषण हादसा, सात की मौत, 10 घायल

9 फरवरी 2021

india vs england live cricket score 1st test match day 5 scorecard chennai ma chidambaram stadium cricket news updates in hindi
Cricket News

IND vs ENG 1st Test LIVE Score: मुश्किल में टीम इंडिया, एंडरसन ने एक ही ओवर में पलटा खेल

9 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
दीप सिद्धू को दिल्ली पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार
India News

लाल किले पर हिंसा: पंजाब के जीरकपुर से गिरफ्तार हुआ दीप सिद्धू, थोड़ी देर में कोर्ट में पेशी

9 फरवरी 2021

Uttarakhand Glacier Burst
Chandigarh

उत्तराखंड आपदा : डॉक्टर ने बताया- कैसा है मंजर, कीचड़ में धंसे शव, पहचानना भी मुश्किल

9 फरवरी 2021

इसी जगह पर था ऋषि गंगा पावर प्रोजेक्ट
Chamoli

चमोली आपदा: ऋषिगंगा पर बनने जा रहे तीन बांधों पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट रोक न लगाता तो भयावह होता तबाही का मंजर

9 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
चमोली में आपदा के बाद रेस्क्यू अभियान
Chamoli

चमोली आपदा: मलबे के ढेर में खो गईं खुशियां, अपनों की खोज में बचाव दल की ओर आस लगाए देखते रहे लोग

9 फरवरी 2021

chamoli disaster
Opinion

हिमालयी त्रासदी से उठे सवाल, कैसे मिली बांध बनाने की अनुमति 

9 फरवरी 2021

सुखदेव सिंह, किसान नेता
Delhi

ट्रैक्टर रैली हिंसा : किसान नेता सुखदेव के इशारे पर हुआ था बवाल, पूछताछ में कई चौंकाने वाले खुलासे

9 फरवरी 2021

मृतक का फाइल फोटो
Moradabad

यूपी: एमबीए छात्रा की गला दबाकर और ईंट से सिर कुचलकर हत्या, शव के पास मिले ये सामान

9 फरवरी 2021

किसान आंदोलन।
Chandigarh

पीएम मोदी ने कहा आंदोलनजीवी तो किसान नेताओं ने भी कह दी बड़ी बात, आप भी जान लें

8 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X