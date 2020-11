रामविलास पासवान की मौत को लेकर जीतन राम मांझी की पीएम मोदी से मांग, मामले की न्यायिक जांच हो

Bihar: Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) writes to PM Narendra Modi demanding investigation into the death of LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan. "There are several doubts that bring his son Chirag Paswan in question," reads the letter. pic.twitter.com/we0GqKfB0b

Those who're talking such things about a son should be ashamed of themselves. I've told Manjhi Ji about my father's serious condition over phone, yet he never came to see my ailing father: LJP President Chirag Paswan on HAM's letter to PM demanding a probe into his father's death https://t.co/gCndf9KQmb pic.twitter.com/Emx27pLkxN