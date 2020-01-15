मध्यप्रदेश: वीर सावरकर की तस्वीर वाली कॉपियां बांटने पर प्रधानाचार्य निलंबित

Madhya Pradesh: Principal of a govt school in Ratlam suspended allegedly after notebooks with Veer Savarkar's photo were distributed. KC Sharma,District Education Officer says,"He was suspended as he didn't take permission from concerned authorities before approving distribution" pic.twitter.com/y11vodOdqr
— ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2020
15 जनवरी 2020