MP: Principal suspended after notebooks with Veer Savarkar's photo were distributed

मध्यप्रदेश: वीर सावरकर की तस्वीर वाली कॉपियां बांटने पर प्रधानाचार्य निलंबित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Wed, 15 Jan 2020 10:43 PM IST
जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी, रतलाम
जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी, रतलाम - फोटो : ani
मध्यप्रदेश के रतलाम में एक सरकारी स्कूल के प्रधानाचार्य को वीर सावरकर की तस्वीर वाली कॉपियों के बांटने के आरोप में निलंबित कर दिया गया। रतलाम के जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी केसी शर्मा ने बताया कि प्रधानाचार्य को निलंबित कर दिया गया, क्योंकि उन्होंने किताब बांटने से पहले संबंधित अधिकारियों से अनुमति नहीं ली थी।
 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

