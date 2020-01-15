मध्यप्रदेश: वीर सावरकर की तस्वीर वाली कॉपियां बांटने पर प्रधानाचार्य निलंबित

मध्यप्रदेश के रतलाम में एक सरकारी स्कूल के प्रधानाचार्य को वीर सावरकर की तस्वीर वाली कॉपियों के बांटने के आरोप में निलंबित कर दिया गया। रतलाम के जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी केसी शर्मा ने बताया कि प्रधानाचार्य को निलंबित कर दिया गया, क्योंकि उन्होंने किताब बांटने से पहले संबंधित अधिकारियों से अनुमति नहीं ली थी।

Madhya Pradesh: Principal of a govt school in Ratlam suspended allegedly after notebooks with Veer Savarkar's photo were distributed. KC Sharma,District Education Officer says,"He was suspended as he didn't take permission from concerned authorities before approving distribution" pic.twitter.com/y11vodOdqr