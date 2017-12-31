Download App
aries weekly horoscope

मेष राश‌िःवित्तीय लाभ मिलने के योग

वर्ष 2018 के पहले सप्ताह में बुध आपकी राशि से अष्टम भाव में गोचर कर रहे हैं। यह समय आपके लिए वित्तीय लाभ मिलने के योग बना रहा है, साथ ही आपको एक अलग पहचान भी मिल सकती है जो आपके नाम को चमकाने का काम करेगी। इस दौरान आप अपने शत्रुओं को परास्त करने में कामयाब हो सकते हैं। व्यावसायिक जीवन अच्छा रहने के आसार हैं। आपकी राशि से नौवें घर में सूर्य के गतिमान होने से आपको भाग्य का साथ मिल सकता है, साथ ही धार्मिक कर्मकांडो के प्रति आपका रुझान बढेगा। 
आज का पंचांग

राहुकाल: प्रात: 07.30 से 09.00 तक, चन्द्रमा मिथुन राशि में दिन रात

मेष राश‌िःवित्तीय लाभ मिलने के योग

  • 1 जनवरी 2018
  • +

कर्क राशिः आपके शत्रुआे ताकत को कम करेगा सूर्य

  • 1 जनवरी 2018
  • +

म‌िथुन राश‌िः धन और प्रतिष्ठा में आ सकती है कमी

  • 1 जनवरी 2018
  • +

मीन राश‌िः निजी जीवन में नाकामयाबियों का करना पड़ सकता है सामना

  • 1 जनवरी 2018
  • +

तुला राश‌िः कर्ज से मिलेगा छुटकारा

  • 1 जनवरी 2018
  • +

कुंभ राश‌िः अात्मविश्वास के स्तर के बढ़ोतरी होने की संभावना

aquarius weekly horoscope
  • 1 जनवरी 2018
  • +

धनु राश‌िः खर्चों में बढ़ोतरी होने की संभावना

sagittarius weekly horoscope
  • 1 जनवरी 2018
  • +

वृश्‍च‌िक राश‌िः बुध ग्रह के कारण हो सकते हैं आप स्वार्थी

scorpio weekly horoscope
  • 1 जनवरी 2018
  • +

स‌िंह राश‌िः शौहरत बढ़ने के योग

leo weekly horoscope
  • 1 जनवरी 2018
  • +

