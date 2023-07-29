Notifications

Ganderbal Cloud Burst: गांदरबल में फटा बादल, हर तरफ दिखा तबाही का मंजर

Published by: चंद्रप्रकाश नीरज Updated Sat, 29 Jul 2023 01:45 PM IST
Ganderbal Cloud Burst: Cloud burst in Ganderbal, scene of devastation seen everywhere


जम्मू कश्मीर के गांदरबल जिले में बादल फटने की जानकारी सामने आ रही है. बादल फटने से इलाके में बसे हुए कई घरों को नुकसान पहुंचने और लोगों के फंसे होने की खबर है.

