Maharashtra cabinet will be expanded soon, these leaders of Shinde camp will get ministerial posts

जल्द होगा महाराष्ट्र कैबिनेट का विस्तार,शिंदे खेमे के इन नेताओं को मिलेगा मंत्रिपद

Published by: चंद्रप्रकाश नीरज Updated Fri, 19 May 2023 05:44 PM IST
Maharashtra cabinet will be expanded soon, these leaders of Shinde camp will get ministerial posts
महाराष्ट्र में बहुप्रतीक्षित कैबिनेट विस्तार का खाका तैयार हो गया है. अगले हफ्ते एकनाथ शिंदे सरकार मंत्रिमंडल का विस्तार कर इसे अमली जामा पहनाएगी. इसमें शिंदे कैंप के 8 नेता मंत्री बन सकते हैं.

