Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Video ›   India News ›   Mission 2024: PM Modi is going to make a big reshuffle in the cabinet and organization? BJP

Mission 2024 : मंत्रिमंडल और संगठन में बड़ा फेरबदल करने जा रहे है PM मोदी? BJP

वीडियो डेस्क अमर उजाला.कॉम Published by: मोहम्मद नूरुज्जमान Updated Fri, 30 Jun 2023 08:46 AM IST
Mission 2024: PM Modi is going to make a big reshuffle in the cabinet and organization? BJP

BJP में सरकार से लेकर संगठन तक के स्तर पर अगले कुछ महीनों में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनावों और 2024 के लोकसभा चुनावों से पहले बड़े बदलाव देखने को मिल सकते हैं

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

डीके शिवकुमार के इस बयान से गरमाई कर्नाटक की राजनीति

डीके शिवकुमार
India News
29 Jun 2023
2
5

Titan Submarine Debris: टाइटैनिक जहाज पर सामने आई बड़ी सच्चाई! बच गई थी कुत्तों की जान

टाइटैनिक
India News
29 Jun 2023

कांग्रेस ने चुनाव से पहले टीएस सिंहदेव को क्यों बनाया छत्तीसगढ़ का डिप्टी सीएम

टीएस सिंहदेव
India News
29 Jun 2023

Titanic Sub Titan: टकराकर ब्लास्ट हुआ टाइटन? अब पता चलेगा पनडुब्बी हादसे का सच

टाइटैनिक
India News
29 Jun 2023

छत्तीसगढ़ के बाद अब राजस्थान को लेकर कांग्रेस लेगी बड़ा फैसला?

कांग्रेस
India News
29 Jun 2023

14 जुलाई को विपक्षी दलों की बैठक, शिमला या जयपुर में लग सकता है राजनीतिक दलों का जमावड़ा

कांग्रेस
India News
29 Jun 2023

Monsoon Update: MP में बारिश से बाढ़ का तांडव हेलीकाप्टर से किया रेस्क्यू CM Shivraj ने दिया आदेश

Monsoon Update:MP में बारिश से बाढ़ का तांडव हेलीकाप्टर से किया रेस्क्यू CM Shivraj ने दिया आदेश
India News
29 Jun 2023

Monsoon Update: मुंबई-ठाणे समेत 6 डिवीजनों के लिए बारिश का ऑरेंज अलर्ट कई इलाकों में जल जमाव

Monsoon Update:मुंबई-ठाणे समेत 6 डिवीजनों के लिए बारिश का ऑरेंज अलर्ट कई इलाकों में जल जमाव
India News
29 Jun 2023

लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले बीजेपी में हो सकते हैं बड़े बदलाव, पीएम मोदी ने की अहम बैठक

बीजेपी
India News
29 Jun 2023

Monsoon Update: 24 घंटे में 19 राज्यों में भारी बारिश का अनुमान कई इलाकों में बारिश से भीषण तबाही

Monsoon Update: 24 घंटे में 19 राज्यों में भारी बारिश का अनुमान कई इलाकों में बारिश से भीषण तबाही
India News
29 Jun 2023

Titanic Missing Submarine Update: 6 दिन बाद समुद्र से निकला टाइटन पनडुब्बी का मलबा

टाइटन पनडुब्बी
India News
29 Jun 2023

Rahul Gandhi Manipur Visit: 'गृहमंत्री से कुछ फायदा नहीं हुआ' राहुल के दौरे पर क्या बोले संजय राउत

राहुल गांधी
India News
29 Jun 2023
2
2

Rajsathan Elections 2023: चुनाव से पहले कांग्रेस ने संगठन को लेकर बनाया मास्टर प्लान

Rajsathan Elections 2023: चुनाव से पहले कांग्रेस ने संगठन को लेकर बनाया मास्टर प्लान
India News
29 Jun 2023

Lok Sabha Elections: 2024 के लिए तैयार हो गया बीजेपी का मेगा प्लान! पहली बार बदली रणनीति

Lok Sabha Elections: 2024 के लिए तैयार हो गया बीजेपी का मेगा प्लान! पहली बार बदली रणनीति
India News
29 Jun 2023

Weather Today: दिल्ली-यूपी समेत इन राज्यों में बारिश का अलर्ट! 30 जून से बदलेगा मौसम

Weather Today: दिल्ली-यूपी समेत इन राज्यों में बारिश का अलर्ट! 30 जून से बदलेगा मौसम
India News
29 Jun 2023
3
4

Top News: पीएम आवास में भाजपा नेताओं की मैराथन बैठक, ईद उल अजहा का त्योहार आज सहित देखिए बड़ी खबरें

Top News: पीएम आवास में भाजपा नेताओं की मैराथन बैठक, ईद उल अजहा का त्योहार आज सहित देखिए बड़ी खबरें
India News
29 Jun 2023

दिल्ली समेत कई राज्यों में भारी बारिश, आईएमडी ने जारी किया अलर्ट

मौसम
India News
29 Jun 2023

Weather Forecast: Weather Report 29 June 2023 | देखिए क्या है आपके यहां मौसम का हाल

मौसम
India News
29 Jun 2023
4
5

बकरीद पर कुर्बानी देने आदमी लाया बकरा मचा हंगामा,लगे जय श्री राम के नारे

बकरीद
India News
29 Jun 2023
5
9

प्रगति मैदान में हुई लूट में नया खुलासा 2 नहीं 50 लाख से अधिक की हुई थी लूट

दिल्ली लूट
India News
29 Jun 2023
2
1

चुनाव से पहले कांग्रेस का फैसला टीएस सिंह देव को बनाया छत्तीसगढ़ का डिप्टी सीएम

टीएस सिंह देव
India News
29 Jun 2023

Mission Chandrayaan-3: भारत के लिए बेहद खास है Chandrayaan-3 मिशन

मिशन चंद्रयान-3
India News
28 Jun 2023

Bihar News: बिहार के मधेपुरा में बीजेपी के एक कार्यक्रम में बवाल

बिहार न्यूज
India News
28 Jun 2023

Opposition Unity: लोकसभा चुनाव लड़ने की रणनीति के बारे में जेडीयू प्रवक्ता ने की बात । K. C. Tyagi

विपक्षी एकता
India News
28 Jun 2023

ममता, केजरीवाल के बाद सोरेन झारखंड सीट बंटवारे पर पेंच

हेमंत सोरेन
India News
28 Jun 2023

Titan Submarine Missing Update: जब समुद्र में डूब गई टाइटैनिक की बहन, अजीब तरीक से डूबे ये जहाज

टाइटैनिक
India News
28 Jun 2023

यूरोपीय शहरों की तर्ज पर विकसित होगी दिल्ली की सड़के

सीएम केजरीवाल
India News
28 Jun 2023

Rahul Gandhi Marriage : Jyotiraditya Scindia ने Rahul Gandhi की शादी पर कसा तंज ।

राहुल गांधी की शादी
India News
28 Jun 2023

Uniform Civil Code: 'समान नागरिक संहिता को लोगों पर थोपा नहीं जा सकता' ।

यूसीसी
India News
28 Jun 2023

Titanic Missing Submarine: सबमरीन को निगल गया टाइटैनिक? जहाज डूबने की वजह दिमाग हिला देगी!

टाइटन
India News
28 Jun 2023
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed