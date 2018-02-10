अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttarakhand ›   Bageshwar ›   Trench with fire and forest of khayibagad and chirpatkot

आग से खाईबगड़ और चिरपतकोट के जंगल खाक

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, बागेश्वर। Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 10:55 PM IST
Trench with fire and forest of khayibagad and chirpatkot
आग से धधकता खाइबगड़ का जंगल। - फोटो : amar ujala
फायर सीजन शुरू होने से पहले क्षेत्र के कई जंगल आग से नष्ट हो चुके हैं। शुक्रवार को खाईबगड़ के जंगल में आग लगने से कई पेड़-पौधे और वन्यप्राणी झुलस गए हैं। पिछले तीन दिन से जल रहे चिरपतकोट के जंगल को बचाने के लिए वन विभाग की ओर से कोई प्रयास नहीं किए गए। 

जानकारी के अनुसार शुक्रवार शाम ग्राम पंचायत बमसेरा के खाईबगड़ के जंगल में भीषण आग लग गई। तेज लपटों से पेड़-पौधे बुरी तरह झुलस गए। आग बुझाने के अभी तक किसी भी स्तर से प्रयास नहीं हुए हैं। लोगों का कहना है कि जिस तरह से जंगल जल रहे हैं। उससे जहां गर्मी के मौसम में जलस्रोतों में पानी कम होने की आशंका है। वहीं बरसात के मौसम में बाढ़ 

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Lucknow is ready for musical night of Movie Aiyaary in association with Amar Ujala
Bollywood

'अवध में अय्यारी' के लिए तैयार है लखनऊ, म्यूजिकल नाइट में फिल्मी कलाकार बांधेंगे समां

10 फरवरी 2018

Ssharad Malhotra girlfriend Pooja Bisht may Debut with Rajneesh Duggal in horror film
Television

मौनी रॉय के बाद एक और टीवी एक्ट्रेस चलीं बॉलीवुड, मिला ये खास रोल

10 फरवरी 2018

Deepika padukone did not get any time to celebrate the success of padmaavat
Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण ने नहीं मनाया 'पद्मावत' की सफलता का जश्न, जानिए कारण

10 फरवरी 2018

shahrukh khan says he does not go in search of films, they come to him
Bollywood

शाहरुख का फिल्मी करियर पर बड़ा बयान, कहा-मैं फिल्मों के पास नहीं जाता, फिल्में मेरे पास आती हैं

10 फरवरी 2018

Television actress Akanksha Puri wishes to have partner like Lord Shiva
Television

टीवी की 'पार्वती' को चाहिए ऐसा पति, भगवान शिव की तपस्या से मनोकामना होगी पूरी

10 फरवरी 2018

Prachi Desai shared her new look photo on social media
Bollywood

प्राची देसाई ने नए लुक में शेयर की फोटो, देखकर आंखों पर नहीं होगा यकीन

10 फरवरी 2018

gully boy first official picture ranveer singh and alia bhatt
Bollywood

वैलेंटाइन पर आलिया भट्ट और रणवीर सिंह क्यों हैं उदास, दिल टूटा है या वजह कुछ और..

10 फरवरी 2018

commando actor Vidyut Jammwal Gets INJURED While Shooting For Junglee
Bollywood

स्टंट करते हुए विद्युत जामवल के सिर पर लगी चोट, खून से लथपथ फोटो आई सामने

10 फरवरी 2018

Ruslaan Mumtaz celebrates wife birthday in a romantic style shared bathtub picture
Television

टीवी के इस एक्टर ने खास अंदाज में मनाया पत्नी का बर्थडे, बाथटब में खिंचवाई फोटो

10 फरवरी 2018

Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh follows hollywood star johnny depp, wants to be like him
Bollywood

इस हॉलीवुड स्टार के नक्शेकदम पर चल रहे हैं रणवीर सिंह, खुद किया खुलासा

10 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

JDU declared not to contest Bihar byelections Jitan Ram Manjhi claims for Jahanabad seat
Bihar

बिहार में जदयू नहीं लड़ेगा उपचुनाव, मांझी ने दिए एनडीए छोड़ने के संकेत

बिहार में एक लोकसभा और दो विधानसभा सीटों पर होने वाले उपचुनाव को लेकर राजनीतिक दलों में खींचतान का खेल शुरू हो गया है।

10 फरवरी 2018

bride took a hard decision after marriage in sultanpur.
Lucknow

विदाई के वक्त दूल्हे के बेहोश होने पर हंगामा, दुल्हन के फैसले से हुई बरातियों की किरकिरी

10 फरवरी 2018

Anandiben Patel said a career can also be made in Pakoda making
Madhya Pradesh

अब आनंदीबेन पटेल बोलीं, पकौड़े में भी करियर बनाया जा सकता है

10 फरवरी 2018

Bihar jdu mla sarfaraj ahmad resigns from assembly says Tejashwi Yadav
Bihar

उपचुनाव से पहले दिग्गज नेता ने छोड़ा नीतीश का साथ, तेजस्वी बोले- अभी लगेंगे और झटके

10 फरवरी 2018

सोहांव ब्लॉक के निवर्तमान लेखाकार को सस्पेंड करने का दिया निर्देश
Ballia

सोहांव ब्लॉक के निवर्तमान लेखाकार को सस्पेंड करने का दिया निर्देश

10 फरवरी 2018

lady didnt get the promotion as she was pregnant
Delhi NCR

गर्भवती होने के कारण रोका प्रमोशन तो HC ने लगाई फटकार, कहा- ये स्वीकार नहीं किया जाएगा

10 फरवरी 2018

Preparativos para la inauguración del servicio ferroviario el 21 de febrero
Champawat

21 फरवरी को ट्रेन सेवा के उद्घाटन की तैयारियां शुरू

10 फरवरी 2018

यशोमति मैया से बोले नंदलाला...
Etah

यशोमति मैया से बोले नंदलाला...

10 फरवरी 2018

Jharkhand MLA from Gomiya Yogendra Yadav membership cancelled now only 18 JMM mla in assembly
Jharkhand

झारखंड के गोमिया से MLA योगेंद्र यादव की सदस्यता खत्म, सदन में अब JMM के सिर्फ 18 विधायक

10 फरवरी 2018

Google and Internet are ruining Hindi
Banda

गूगल और इंटरनेट हिंदी को कर रहे बर्बाद

10 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

बेकाबू होकर फैलती जा रही है बागेश्वर के जंगलों में लगी आग

उत्तराखंड के बागेश्वर में पिछले हफ्ते जगलों में लगी आग अबतक काबू में नहीं आई है। बेकाबू होकर फैल रही जंगल की आग की जद में आसपास के कई गांव आ गए हैं।

19 जनवरी 2018

Cattle trader LOOTED AND MURDERED IN BAGPAT 1:36

बागपत में लूट का विरोध करने पर गोलियों से भूना

18 अक्टूबर 2017

UTTRAKAHND CONGRESS STATE PRESIDENT PRITAM SINGH ATTACKS ON BJP IN DEHRADUN 0:55

अमित शाह के इस बयान पर उत्तराखंड कांग्रेस हुई हमलावर

21 सितंबर 2017

EDUCATION AND SPORTS MINISTER ARVIND PANDEY ON TEACHER FAKE CERTIFICATE CASE AND SPORTS IN HARIDWAR 3:44

लापरवाही पर चला उत्तराखंड के शिक्षा मंत्री अरविंद पांडे का डंडा

16 सितंबर 2017

POLICE TEAM CAUGHT A MISCREANT DURING ENCOUNTER IN MEERUT 01:46

पुलिस एनकाउंटर में दबोचा गया 12 हजार का इनामी बदमाश

13 सितंबर 2017

Recommended

Scorched contract worker's death, electric officer-contractor knock down
Hathras

झुलसे संविदा कर्मी की मौत, बिजली अफसर-ठेकेदार से नोकझोंक

10 फरवरी 2018

Jailed for refusing to accept 10 coins

सिक्का

10 फरवरी 2018

124 test takers left exam
Hathras

124 परीक्षार्थियों ने छोड़ी परीक्षा

10 फरवरी 2018

Compressor pipe cracked, four injured
Hathras

कंप्रेशर का पाइप फटा, चार लोग जख्मी

10 फरवरी 2018

Ministry of Defense: Due to disturbance, there was no rafale deal in UPA era
India News

रक्षा मंत्रालय: गड़बड़ी का संदेह होने पर UPA काल में नहीं हुआ था कोई राफेल सौदा

10 फरवरी 2018

Dozens of trains affected by overloading cans in manikpur

मालगाड़ी के डिब्बे पलटने से दर्जनों ट्रेनें प्रभावित

10 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.