Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Bageshwar ›   लोनिवि वर्कचार्ज कर्मचारी देहरादून रवाना

लोनिवि वर्कचार्ज कर्मचारी देहरादून रवाना

Haldwani Bureau Updated Sun, 25 Nov 2018 11:12 PM IST
बागेश्वर। देहरादून में प्रदर्शन के लिए लोनिवि वर्कचार्ज कर्मचारी रविवार को देहरादून रवाना हो गए हैं। कर्मचारियों ने प्रदेश सरकार से सभी समस्याओं के निराकरण की मांग की।

नियमित वर्कचार्ज कर्मचारी संघ लोनिवि के कुंदन सिंह कोरंगा ने बताया कि बीते लंबे समय से समस्याओं के निराकरण की मांग की जा रही है, लेकिन सरकार व विभागीय उच्चाधिकारी उनकी समस्याओं की तरफ ध्यान नहीं दे रहे हैं। 26 नवंबर को बागेश्वर के कर्मचारी देहरादून में प्रमुख अभियंता कार्यालय में मांगों के समर्थन में धरना देंगे। बागेश्वर से देहरादून रवाना होने वालों में जिलाध्यक्ष आनंद टाकुली, कुंदन कोरंगा, रमेश सिंह, मंगल सिंह, महेश चौबे, देवीदत्त, त्रिलोक सिंह, मदन सिंह, खुशाल सिंह शामिल हैं।

बागेश्वर में कला पेंटिंग प्रतियोगिता में उपस्थित शिक्षक।
Bageshwar

चार्ट, पेंटिंग के जरिए सीखे शिक्षण के गुर

राष्ट्रीय मुक्त विद्यालयी शिक्षण संस्थान द्वारा राइंका बागेश्वर में आयोजित द्विवर्षीय डीएलएड के द्वितीय सेमेस्टर की कार्यशाला में प्रशिक्षण ले रहे शिक्षकों को चार्ट, पेंटिंग व मॉडल के जरिये शिक्षण के गुर सिखाए गए। 

25 नवंबर 2018

Can not take suicidal steps Uncle-uncle
Bageshwar

आत्मघाती कदम नहीं उठा सकते हैं चाचा -चाची

24 नवंबर 2018

बागेश्वर में एनसीसी दिवस के मौके पर कैडेट।
Bageshwar

एनसीसी दिवस पर कैडिटों ने चलाया सफाई अभियान

24 नवंबर 2018

शादी से मुकरने पर युवती ने खाया जहर, मौत
Bageshwar

शादी से मुकरने पर युवती ने खाया जहर, मौत

24 नवंबर 2018

पिनाथेश्वर मंदिर कौसानी में पूजा करते श्रद्धालु।
Bageshwar

पिनाथेश्वर महादेव मंदिर मेले में श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़

23 नवंबर 2018

माफी मांगने पर खत्म हुआ फेसबुक में तंग करने का मामला
Bageshwar

माफी मांगने पर खत्म हुआ फेसबुक में तंग करने का मामला

24 नवंबर 2018

बागेश्वर नगर के पैदल सड़कों पर बने गड्ढे। 
Bageshwar

बदहाल बने हैं नगर के पैदल मार्ग

24 नवंबर 2018

चार तेंदुए दिखने से भनार गांव में दहशत
Bageshwar

चार तेंदुए दिखने से भनार गांव में दहशत

24 नवंबर 2018

 नगर पंचायत कपकोट में अध्यक्ष पद पर कांग्रेस के गोविंद सिंह बिष्ट ने परचम लहराया।
Bageshwar

अध्यक्ष पद पर कांग्रेस ने लहराया परचम 

20 नवंबर 2018

पूर्व सैनिकों की समस्याओं के समाधान को 25 से होगा
Bageshwar

पूर्व सैनिकों की समस्याओं के समाधान को 25 से होगा

24 नवंबर 2018

