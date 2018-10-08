शहर चुनें

दस अक्तूबर से शुरू हो रही दुुुुर्गा पूजा की तैयारी जोरों पर

Haldwani Bureau Updated Mon, 08 Oct 2018 11:53 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें

बागेश्वर/ कपकोट। बागेश्वर नगर, जोशीगांव और केदारेश्वर मैदान हिचौड़ी-कपकोट में दस अक्तूबर से शुरू हो रहे दुुर्गा पूजा की तैयारी जोरों पर चल रही हैं। मूर्तियों व दुुुर्गा प्रतिमाओं के निर्माण को अंतिम रूप दिया जा रहा है। कमेटियों ने लोगों से महोत्सवों को भव्य और आकर्षक बनाने में पूरा सहयोग देने की अपील की है।

नगर में देवी पूजा और दुर्गा पूजा कमेटी की ओर से अलग-अलग जगहों पर आयोजित की जाने वाली पूजा की तैयारी तेजी से चल रही है। दुर्गा पूजा खरेही के भुवन लोहनी ने बताया कि महोत्सव का शुभारंभ प्रात: 11 बजे मुख्य अतिथि विधायक चंदन राम दास करेंगे। केंद्रीय कपड़ा राज्यमंत्री अजय टम्टा विशिष्ट अतिथि होंगे। केेदारेश्वर मैदान हिचौड़ी कपकोट में महोत्सव का शुुुुभारंभ मुख्य अतिथि जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष हरीश ऐठानी करेंगे। वहां पूर्व अध्यक्ष विक्रम शाही विशिष्ट अतिथि होंगे। अध्यक्ष हडसन ऐठानी की अध्यक्षता में कार्यक्रमों की समीक्षा की गई। जिपं अध्यक्ष ऐठानी के सहयोग से भोगशाला और भंडारगृह के लिए टिन शेड का निर्माण होने पर खुशी जताई गई। वहां आनंद बल्लभ पांडे, राजू कपकोटी, गणेश चंद्र उपाध्याय, गिरीश जोशी, नवनी कांडपाल, जमन ऐठानी, चंद्र सिंह कोरंगा थे। ब्यूरो

बागेश्वर में प्रदर्शन करते रेल आंदोलनकारी।
Bageshwar

कल दिल्ली कूच करेंगे रेल आंदोलनकारी

टनकपुर-बागेश्वर रेल आंदोलनकारी मंगलवार को दिल्ली कूच करेंगे। इस दौरान मार्ग निर्माण के समर्थन में राजधानी में प्रदर्शन के साथ ही रेल मंत्री से वार्ता की जाएगी। इसके बाद आंदोलन की अगली रणनीति तैयार की जाएगी। 

7 अक्टूबर 2018

भरत व राम सिंह यूरोप रवाना
Bageshwar

भरत व राम सिंह यूरोप रवाना

7 अक्टूबर 2018

सूरजकुंड में खनन से खतरे की जद में पेयजल योजना का टेंक।
Bageshwar

सूरजकुंड में अवैध दोहन से करोड़ों की पेयजल योजना को खतरा

7 अक्टूबर 2018

कफलानी गांव में अखरोट सुखाते मादो सिंह कुमल्टा।
Bageshwar

चंडीगढ़ तक पहुंच रही कफलानी के मादो सिंह के अखरोटों की खूशबू

5 अक्टूबर 2018

बागेश्वर में प्रदर्शन करते टैक्सी चालक।
Bageshwar

सोमवार से स्कूल बसों का संचालन नहीं होने देंगे टैक्सी चालक

6 अक्टूबर 2018

सुबह तड़के तक आबादी में गुर्राता रहा तेंदुआ
Bageshwar

सुबह तड़के तक आबादी में गुर्राता रहा तेंदुआ

7 अक्टूबर 2018

साइबर हैकर ने खाते से 13 हजार उड़ाए
Bageshwar

साइबर हैकर ने खाते से 13 हजार उड़ाए

7 अक्टूबर 2018

कपकोट के मुनार में खाई में गिरा गैस का ट्रक।
Bageshwar

सिलिंडरों से लदा केंटर खाई में गिरा, चालक व हेल्पर घायल

6 अक्टूबर 2018

ओवर लोड में पावर कट की समस्या से मिली निजात
Bageshwar

ओवर लोड में पावर कट की समस्या से मिली निजात

7 अक्टूबर 2018

कांग्रेस को गरुड़ में नहीं मिला ब्लाक अध्यक्ष
Bageshwar

कांग्रेस को गरुड़ में नहीं मिला ब्लाक अध्यक्ष

7 अक्टूबर 2018

