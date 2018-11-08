शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Almora ›   महिला पर्यटक गंभीर रूप से घायल

महिला पर्यटक गंभीर रूप से घायल

Haldwani Bureau Updated Thu, 08 Nov 2018 10:17 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
अल्मोड़ा। एनटीडी स्थित मृग विहार में घूमने आई कोलकाता निवासी पर्यटक सुनंदा चटर्जी (64) पैर फिसलने के कारण गिर पड़ीं। उनके सिर पर गंभीर चोट आ गई। उन्हें इलाज के लिए जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराना पड़ा। जिला अस्पताल के इमरजेंसी में तैनात डॉ. अनुज साह ने बताया कि सुनंदा चटर्जी के सिर पर 13 टांके लगे हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि उपचार के बाद शाम को उन्हें छुट्टी दे दी गई।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

अखिलेश यादव और सीएम योगी
Varanasi

आज बनारस आएंगे सीएम योगी और पूर्व सीएम अखिलेश यादव, जानिए इनके कार्यक्रम

8 नवंबर 2018

Cricket News

कोहली ने फैन पर चलाई शब्दों की गोली, बोले-देश में रहकर विदेशी खिलाड़ी की तारीफ न करो

8 नवंबर 2018

virat kohli
virat kohli pc
विराट कोहली
विराट कोहली
Cricket News

कोहली ने फैन पर चलाई शब्दों की गोली, बोले-देश में रहकर विदेशी खिलाड़ी की तारीफ न करो

8 नवंबर 2018

Bhai dooj Gifts for sisters,
Gadgets

Bhai Dooj Gifts : भाई दूज पर दें ये 10 शानदार गिफ्ट, खिलखिला उठेंगी बहनें

8 नवंबर 2018

Rashifal
Predictions

8 नवंबर राशिफल: आज इन 5 राशियों पर बृहस्पति देव रहेंगे मेहरबान, जानें बाकी क्यों रहें सावधान

8 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

दिवाली 2018: प्रियंका चोपड़ा से लेकर शाहिद कपूर तक,बॉलीवुड सितारों ने ऐसे मनाई दिवाली

8 नवंबर 2018

Diwali 2018
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Priyanka Chopra
katrina kaif
Bollywood

दिवाली 2018: प्रियंका चोपड़ा से लेकर शाहिद कपूर तक,बॉलीवुड सितारों ने ऐसे मनाई दिवाली

8 नवंबर 2018

Cricket News

लिस्ट ए क्रिकेट के 7 सबसे महंगे ओवर, गेंदबाज इसे कभी याद नहीं रखना चाहेगा, गांगुली भी शामिल

8 नवंबर 2018

सौरव गांगुली
जो कार्टर
एलटन चिगुम्बुरा
जेपी ड्यूमिनी
Cricket News

लिस्ट ए क्रिकेट के 7 सबसे महंगे ओवर, गेंदबाज इसे कभी याद नहीं रखना चाहेगा, गांगुली भी शामिल

8 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

CBSE released the notification of 3 New Regions know about more details
Education

सीबीएसई की बड़ी पहल, देश भर में बने 3 नए रीजन की अधिसूचना जारी, जानें पूरी जानकारी

8 नवंबर 2018

नरेंद्र मोदी-लाल कृष्ण आडवाणी
India News

लाल कृष्ण आडवाणी: जन्मदिन की बधाई देने पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, योगदान को सराहा

8 नवंबर 2018

लाल कृष्ण आडवाणी
India News

लालकृष्ण आडवाणी: आक्रामक राजनीति से जमाया सिक्का, एक बयान ने ला दिया था तूफान

8 नवंबर 2018

नोटबंदी के फायदे और नुकसान
India News

नोटबंदी के 2 साल पूरे: क्या खोया क्या पाया देश ने

8 नवंबर 2018

Two Indian origin arrested in Singapore for blaming illegal firecrackers
Rest of World

सिंगापुर में भारतीय मूल के दो लोग अवैध पटाखे फोड़ने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार

8 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
EVM
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा चुनाव: सरकारी कर्मियों की दिवाली चढ़ी इलेक्शन की भेंट!

7 नवंबर 2018

बर्निंग कार सड़कों पर दौड़ रही थी
Delhi NCR

दिवाली की रात गुरुग्राम की सड़कों पर दौड़ती रही 'बर्निंग कार', ड्राइवर ने कूद कर बचाई जान

8 नवंबर 2018

bhai dooj
Relationship

भैया दूज 2018: इस तरह करेंगी भाई को तिलक, लंबी उम्र के साथ यश भी मिलेगा

8 नवंबर 2018

RRB Group D 2018 Download Admit Card know about more details
Education

रेलवे ने किए ग्रुप डी के लिए प्रवेश पत्र जारी, डाउनलोड करने से पहले पढ़ें यह खबर

8 नवंबर 2018

govardhan puja
Food

अन्नकूट 2018: गोवर्धन पूजा के दिन ऐसे बनाएं स्पेशल भोग, भगवान कृष्ण हो जाएंगे खुश

8 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

पकड़े गए आरोपी पुलिस गिरफ्त में।
Almora

एटीएम की क्लोनिंग करने वाले गिरोह का पर्दाफाश

अल्मोड़ा पुलिस ने एटीएम कार्ड की क्लोनिंग करके लोगों के खातों से पैसा निकालने वाले अंतरराज्यीय गिरोह का पर्दाफाश करते हुए गिरोह के तीन सदस्यों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

5 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
दीपावली की खरीदारी के लिए अल्मोड़ा बाजार में उमड़ी लोगों की भीड़।
Almora

आज मनाया जाएगा महालक्ष्मी पर्व, मिठाइयों की दुकानों में रही भीड़

6 नवंबर 2018

कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक लेते प्रदेश प्रभारी राजेंद्र धर्माणी ।
Almora

कांग्रेस ने आखिरकार दिखाई हिम्मत

4 नवंबर 2018

मासी की रामलीला में कुंभकरण की भूमिका में कांता रावत।
Almora

मासी में मदिला ने निभाई कुंभकरण की भूमिका

2 नवंबर 2018

रोडवेज ने दिल्ली को तीन अतिरिक्त सेवाएं शुरू की
Almora

रोडवेज ने दिल्ली को तीन अतिरिक्त सेवाएं शुरू की

4 नवंबर 2018

बड़ोदरा में सरदार पटेल की मूर्ति के अनावरण अवसर पर छपेली की प्रस्तुति देने को तैयार संस्कार समिति के कलाकार।
Almora

बड़ोदरा और हरिद्वार में कुमाऊंनी संस्कृति की छटा बिखेरी

5 नवंबर 2018

अल्मोड़ा से समाचारों की सूची ................
Almora

अल्मोड़ा से समाचारों की सूची ................

6 नवंबर 2018

दक्षिण कोरिया में कोच सतीश के साथ खिलाड़ी।
Almora

भारतीय टीम ने एक स्वर्ण सहित दो पदक जीते 

6 नवंबर 2018

चौखुटिया में दुकानों का निरीक्षण करते खाद्य अधिकारी व तहसीलदार।
Almora

 चौखुटिया, मासी और द्वाराहाट में भरे सैंपल

4 नवंबर 2018

बेस अस्पताल में अगले हफ्ते शुरु हो जाएगी डायलिसिस सुविधा
Almora

बेस अस्पताल में अगले हफ्ते शुरु हो जाएगी डायलिसिस सुविधा

6 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: पहले घर के 7 सदस्यों को तेजाब से नहलाया फिर अपने ऊपर भी उड़ेल लिया एसिड

अल्मोड़ा में एक शख्स ने अपने ही घरवालों पर तेजाब फेंक दिया। इसके बाद उसने खुद पर तेजाब डाल लिया। आरोपी नशे में चूर था।

11 सितंबर 2018

अल्मोड़ा 1:03

VIDEO: अल्मोड़ा में दर्दनाक हादसा, 5 की मौत

7 सितंबर 2018

अल्मोड़ा 3:49

कैलाश मानसरोवर यात्रा पूरी कर लौटे पहले जत्थे ने इसलिए जताई नाराजगी

30 जून 2018

UTTRAKHAND 1:01

उत्तराखंड में बड़ा हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत

14 मार्च 2018

प्रीतम सिंह 0:55

अमित शाह के इस बयान पर उत्तराखंड कांग्रेस हुई हमलावर

21 सितंबर 2017

Related

अल्मोड़ा बाजार में रविवार को दीपावली की खरीदारी में जुटे लोग।
Almora

रविवार को दीपावली के लिए जमकर हुई खरीदारी

4 नवंबर 2018

खिलाड़ियों से परिचय प्राप्त करते खेल अधिकारी।
Almora

100 मीटर की दौड़ में शौरभ ने मारी बाजी

5 नवंबर 2018

पानी के लिए प्रदर्शन करते ग्रामीण।
Almora

पानी नहीं मिलने से ग्रामीणों ने किया प्रदर्शन

3 नवंबर 2018

दुग्धसंघ के निर्वाचित पदाधिकारी।
Almora

अल्मोड़ा दुग्ध संघ में कांग्रेस का कब्जा, महेंद्र बने अध्यक्ष

3 नवंबर 2018

अल्मोड़ा स्टेडियम में हुई प्रादेशिक फुटबाल प्रतियोगिता में दमखम दिखाते खिलाड़ी।
Almora

उद्घाटन मैच पिथौरागढ़ की टीम ने जीता

4 नवंबर 2018

पिकअप से भिड़ंत में बाइक सवार की मौत
Almora

पिकअप से भिड़ंत में बाइक सवार की मौत

5 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.