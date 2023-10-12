Israel-India Relations: वाराणसी में युवाओं ने टैटू बनाकर इजराइल को दिया समर्थन, वायरल हो रहा ये वीडियो

इस्राइल पर हमास आतंकवादियों द्वारा किए गए हमलों के बीच भारत ने इस्राइल को समर्थन देने की बात कही है। इसी क्रम में उत्तर प्रदेश के वाराणसी शहर से एक वीडियो सामने आया है। जिसमें शहर के युवा इस्राइल को अपना समर्थन देते हुए टैटू बनवा रहे हैं। टैटू बनवाने का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है।

#WATCH | Israel-Palestine conflict: Youth in UP's Varanasi extend their support to Israel by getting tattoos. pic.twitter.com/vR8aTG47VL