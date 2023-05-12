Notifications

Varanasi Route Diversion: Route diversion will remain on the routes leading to Paharia Mandi tomorrow, know- w

Varanasi Route Diversion: कल पहड़िया मंडी की ओर जाने वाले मार्गों पर रहेगा रूट डायवर्जन, जानिए- क्या है कारण ?

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी Published by: किरन रौतेला Updated Fri, 12 May 2023 08:23 AM IST
सार

वाराणसी के पहड़िया मंडी क्षेत्र में शनिवार को रूट डायवर्जन रहेगा। चौबेपुर और सारनाथ की तरफ से आने वाले वाहनों को आरटीओ तिराहा से पहड़िया की तरफ नहीं आने दिया जाएगा। आशापुर की तरफ डायवर्ट कर दिया जाएगा। जानें क्या है डायवर्जन का कारण ? 

डेमो - फोटो : डेमो
विस्तार

नगर निकाय चुनाव की मतगणना 13 मई को पहड़िया मंडी में होगी। ऐसे में पहड़िया मंडी क्षेत्र में रूट डायवर्जन की व्यवस्था शनिवार सुबह छह बजे से लागू रहेगी। एडीसीपी ट्रैफिक राजेश पांडेय ने आमजन से अपील की है कि रूट डायवर्जन की व्यवस्था का पालन कर सहयोग करें।



आजमगढ़ की तरफ से पांडेयपुर चौराहे की तरफ आने वाले वाहनों को पांडेयपुर चौराहे (फ्लाईओवर के नीचे) से काली माता मंदिर की तरफ नहीं जाने दिया जाएगा। हुकुलगंज रोड पर मोड़कर चौकाघाट होते हुए भेजा जाएगा। आजमगढ़ की तरफ से लालपुर तिराहे से होकर काली माता मंदिर की तरफ जाने वाले वाहनों को लालपुर पुलिस चौकी से डायवर्ट कर हुकुलगंज रोड से भेजा जाएगा।

काली माता मंदिर से कोई भी वाहन पहड़िया मंडी की तरफ नहीं जाने दिया जाएगा। इन वाहनों को दाएं मोड़ दिया जाएगा।
पुलिस लाइन ओवरब्रिज के ऊपर से काली माता मंदिर की तरफ किसी भी प्रकार के वाहनों को नहीं जाने दिया जाएगा। वाहनों को ओवरब्रिज के नीचे से पांडेयपुर होकर गंतव्य की तरफ भेजा जाएगा।
 

प्रतीकात्मक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चौबेपुर और सारनाथ की तरफ से आने वाले वाहनों को आरटीओ तिराहा से पहड़िया की तरफ नहीं आने दिया जाएगा। आशापुर की तरफ डायवर्ट कर दिया जाएगा। गाजीपुर की तरफ से आने वाले वाहन लेढ़ूपुर स्थित सरदार स्वीट्स के सामने तक आ सकेंगे।

काली माता मंदिर से पहड़िया चौराहे तक पड़ने वाले सभी कट से वाहनों को वाराणसी-गाजीपुर रोड पर नहीं आने दिया जाएगा।
मतगणना के दिन किसी वाहन को काली माता मंदिर से पहड़िया मंडी की तरफ नहीं जाने दिया जाएगा।


- मतगणना में शामिल पास धारक अधिकारी/कर्मचारी के वाहन को डायवर्जन से मुक्त रखा जाएगा।

- अति आवश्यक सेवा से जुड़े वाहन, एंबुलेंस और शव वाहन को भी डायवर्जन से मुक्त रखा जाएगा।
वाहन पार्किंग प्लान
- पहाड़िया गेट नंबर-1 के अंदर पार्किंग (सीआरपीएफ वाहिनी गेट से पहले अधिकारियों के लिए)।

- पहड़िया गेट नंबर-2 के अंदर तिराहा पार्किंग (मतगणना/पुलिस कर्मियों के लिए)।
- पहड़िया गेट नंबर-3 आवास विकास कॉलोनी की तरफ पार्किंग (प्रत्याशियों, समर्थकों और कार्यकर्ताओं के लिए)।
