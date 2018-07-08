शहर चुनें

वाराणसी में सात साल की मासूम से रेप, आरोपी फरार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी Updated Sun, 08 Jul 2018 02:50 PM IST
Rape with seven years old girl in varanasi
वाराणसी के कैंट थाना क्षेत्र के सरसौली में सात साल की मासूम के साथ रेप की सनसनीखेज घटना सामने आई है। घटना की जानकारी सामने आने के बाद पुलिस ने मासूम को मेडिकल मुआयना के लिए महिला अस्पताल भेजा है। घटना शनिवार देर रात की है।

बच्ची के चीखने-चल्लाने पर परिजनों की नींंद खुली। उन्होंने आरोपी को पकड़ने की कोशिश की तो वह अंधेरे का फायदा उठाते हुए फरार हो गया। घटना की जानकारी रविवार सुबह पुलिस को दी गई। पुलिस के मुताबिक, बच्ची के साथ दुष्कर्म की पुष्टि मेडिकल जांच के आधार पर होगी। फिलहाल, पुलिस आरोपी की तलाश में है। 

more than 14 lakh applications for 1953 posts of samooh g.
Lucknow

यूपी में समूह 'ग' के 1953 पदों के लिए 14 लाख से ज्यादा आवेदन, लिखित परीक्षा से होगा चयन

अधीनस्थ सेवा चयन आयोग की ग्राम पंचायत अधिकारी पद पर भर्ती के लिए 14 लाख से अधिक आवेदन आए हैं। समूह 'ग' की भर्ती परीक्षाओं में इंटरव्यू खत्म किए जाने के बाद इतनी अधिक संख्या में आवेदन वाली यह पहली भर्ती है।

8 जुलाई 2018

बहराइच के पूर्व विधायक वारिस अली
Lucknow

बहराइच के पूर्व विधायक वारिस अली की पैर फिसलने से तालाब में डूबकर मौत

8 जुलाई 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

बीएड के लिए सीधे एडमिशन आज से, मोबाइल पर आया कोड भरने के बाद ही आवंटित होगी सीट

8 जुलाई 2018

Married women suicide in varanasi
Varanasi

वाराणसी में विवाहिता ने फांसी लगाकर जान दी

8 जुलाई 2018

himachal govt impose fine on thermocol cup and plates
Shimla

थर्मोकोल की कप- प्लेटें मिलीं तो होगा इतने हजार रुपये तक जुर्माना

8 जुलाई 2018

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी
Lucknow

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी 29 जुलाई को आएंगे लखनऊ, देश भर के मेयरों को करेंगे सम्बोधित

8 जुलाई 2018

To find shruti mega search operation in choordhar sirmour
Shimla

श्रुति की तलाश को आज हर घर से निकला हर एक आदमी, चला मेगा सर्च ऑपरेशन

8 जुलाई 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः ऑनलाइन होगा कॉलेज स्टाफ का डाटा, शिक्षकों को इस तारीख तक करवाना होगा रजिस्ट्रेशन

8 जुलाई 2018

मामले की जांच में जुटे वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधिकारी
Meerut

यूपी: मेरठ में ट्रेन पलटने की साजिश, लोको पायलट की सूझबूझ से टला बड़ा हादसा

8 जुलाई 2018

Kathua rape case- Witness said in the court - 'I am not the real father of the deceased'
Chandigarh

कठुआ कांड: गवाह ने कोर्ट में माना- 'मैं मृतका का असली पिता नहीं'

8 जुलाई 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

शर्मनाकः युवती को नशीला पदार्थ सुंघाकर उठा ले गया, होश आने पर हैरान रह गई

29 जून 2018

RAPE
Chandigarh

रेप केस: चंडीगढ़ में सजा के मुकाबले बढ़ रही बरी होने वालों की संख्या, इन दो वजहों से

28 जून 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

पिता पर 16 साल की बेटी संग दुष्कर्म का करने का आरोप, मां ने कही ये बातें

27 जून 2018

minor girl came police station and says that my father rape me
Varanasi

थाने पहुंच कर बोली किशोरी, मेरे पिता ने किया मेरा रेप, गिरफ्तार कर लो

26 जून 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

शर्मसार हुआ रिश्ताः चाचा ने लूट ली भतीजी की अस्मत, पीड़िता के पिता ने कही ये बातें

23 जून 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

सो रही महिला का मुंह बांधा, दुष्कर्म करने के बाद ये धमकी देकर भाग गया आरोपी

23 जून 2018

