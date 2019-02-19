शहर चुनें

वाराणसी पहुंचे प्रधानमंत्री मोदी, काशी को देंगे 3382 करोड़ की सौगात

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,वाराणसी Updated Tue, 19 Feb 2019 10:03 AM IST
खास बातें

  • संसदीय क्षेत्र में साढ़े छह घंटे से ज्यादा समय तक रहेंगे मोदी 
  • संत रविदास मंदिर में टेकेंगे मत्था, औढ़े में करेंगे जनसभा 
  • महामना पंडित मदन मोहन मालवीय कैंसर संस्थान के साथ ही कई परियोजनाओं का करेंगे लोकार्पण

लाइव अपडेट

10:33 AM, 19-Feb-2019
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने सात दिव्यांगों से मुलाकात की और उनसे समस्याओं आदि की जानकारी ली। इसके बाद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने वाराणसी के डीएलडब्ल्यू में डीजल से इलेक्ट्रिक में परिवर्तित दुनिया के पहले इंजन को हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया।

LIVE: PM @narendramodi flags off World's first Diesel to Electric Locomotive Engine by DLW in Varanasi, UP. #BadalRahiHaiKashi https://t.co/ItR91Am0BS

— BJP (@BJP4India) February 19, 2019 ">http://
10:20 AM, 19-Feb-2019
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का हेलीकॉप्टर डीरेका पहुंच गया है। हेलीपैड पर हर हर महादेव और भारत माता की जय के उद्घोष के साथ प्रधानमंत्री नेरेंद्र मोदी और मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ का स्वागत हुआ।
10:06 AM, 19-Feb-2019
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का हेलीकॉप्टर बाबतपुर एयरपोर्ट से शहर के लिए रवाना हुआ। साथ ही प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ भी उसी हेलीकॉप्टर से डीरेका के लिए रवाना हुए।
10:02 AM, 19-Feb-2019
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का विमान वाराणसी के बाबतपुर एयरपोर्ट पर लैंड कर चुका है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का डिप्टी सीएम केशव प्रसाद मौर्य, मंत्री सुरेश खन्ना, जिला पंचायत सदस्य अपराजिता सोनकर ने स्वागत किया।
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी(Narendra Modi) अपने संसदीय क्षेत्र वाराणसी (Varanasi) में आज पधार रहे हैं। नरेंद्र मोदी (Narendra Modi) काशी के लोगों को 3382 करोड़ की सौगात देंगे। इसके साथ ही वे साढ़े तीन घंटे तक रुकेंगे और पांच कार्यक्रमों में हिस्सा लेंगे। 
