Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   health bad of priest mahant Shri kashi Vishwanath temple under in treatment in bhu varanasi

काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर के महंत की हालत बिगड़ी, बीएचयू रेफर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी Updated Thu, 10 Oct 2019 04:25 PM IST
महंत को अस्पताल ले जाते हुए।
महंत को अस्पताल ले जाते हुए। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कॉरिडोर के दायरे में आए भवनों में क्रय हेतु मंदिर महंत कुलपति तिवारी पर उनके भवन को क्रय करने का निरंतर दबाव मंदिर प्रशासन द्वारा बनाया जा रहा था। जिससे तंग आकर उन्होंने बिना किसी को बताए अन्न-जल का त्याग कर दिया था।
पारिवारिक सूत्रों की माने तो विगत तीन दिनों से महंत आवास पर ही उनका इलाज चल रहा था। गुरुवार को हालत बिगड़ती देख परिजनों ने उन्हें बीएचयू में भर्ती कराया, जहां डॉक्टर वीएन मिश्रा के यहां उनका इलाज चल रहा है। परिवार वालों का कहना है कि मंदिर प्रशासन लगातार भवन क्रय करने का दबाव बना रहा है।
