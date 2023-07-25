Varanasi: कैंसर पीड़ित पत्नी के साथ काशी पहुंचे पूर्व सांसद नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू, बोले- यह मेरी धार्मिक यात्रा है

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेट खिलाड़ी व पूर्व सांसद नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू वाराणसी पहुंच गए हैं। नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू हटुवा मार्केट में पल्लवी होटल मे ठहरे हैं।
Chemo Format - Four to kill all cancer cells……….. Two to consolidate if there are any resilient ones left— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 17, 2023
Fourth Chemo going for the kill………. nails are blue , hair gone , few skin rashes but spirits soaring sky high………. her steely resolve to live and defeat the disease… pic.twitter.com/wWAryURrAv
