अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   Drone will deliver medicines to home

इस आईआईटी के छात्रों ने कर दिया कमाल, बनाया ऐसा ड्रोन जो घर पहुंचाएगा दवाएं और जरूरी सामान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 07:07 PM IST
Drone will deliver medicines to home
इनोवेशन फेयर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्राय: दैवीय आपदाओं के समय लोग जरूरी सामान, दवाओं के लिए परेशान रहते हैं लेकिन अब उन्हें इससे निजात मिल जाएगी। इस तरह के संकट में उनके पास सामान पहुंचाने में ड्रोन मददगार साबित होगा।

आईआईटी इलाहाबाद के छात्रों ने एक ऐसा ड्रोन तैयार किया है, जिसकी मदद से दो मिनट के भीतर करीब तीन किलोग्राम के सामान दो किलोमीटर तक आसानी से पहुंचाए जा सकते हैं।

शुक्रवार को बीएचयू के दृश्यकला संकाय परिसर में लगे इनोवेशन फेयर में इसके अलावा कई नए प्रयोगों पर आधारित स्टॉल लगाए गए थे। यहां छात्र-छात्राओं सहित अन्य लोगों ने नए प्रयोगों के बारे में जानकारी ली।

RELATED

डिजाइन इनोवेशन सेंटर के समन्वयक डॉ. मनीष अरोरा के निर्देशन में दो दिन तक चलने वाले फेयर में दिल्ली, पंजाब, इलाहाबाद, खडगपुर आदि जगहों से सेंटर की ओर से अलग-अलग स्टॉल लगाए गए।
आगे पढ़ें

इतनी लागत से तैयार किया है ड्रोन
iit iit bhu drone innovation fair

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Lucknow is ready for musical night of Movie Aiyaary in association with Amar Ujala
Bollywood

'अवध में अय्यारी' के लिए तैयार है लखनऊ, म्यूजिकल नाइट में फिल्मी कलाकार बांधेंगे समां

10 फरवरी 2018

Ssharad Malhotra girlfriend Pooja Bisht may Debut with Rajneesh Duggal in horror film
Television

मौनी रॉय के बाद एक और टीवी एक्ट्रेस चलीं बॉलीवुड, मिला ये खास रोल

10 फरवरी 2018

Deepika padukone did not get any time to celebrate the success of padmaavat
Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण ने नहीं मनाया 'पद्मावत' की सफलता का जश्न, जानिए कारण

10 फरवरी 2018

shahrukh khan says he does not go in search of films, they come to him
Bollywood

शाहरुख का फिल्मी करियर पर बड़ा बयान, कहा-मैं फिल्मों के पास नहीं जाता, फिल्में मेरे पास आती हैं

10 फरवरी 2018

Television actress Akanksha Puri wishes to have partner like Lord Shiva
Television

टीवी की 'पार्वती' को चाहिए ऐसा पति, भगवान शिव की तपस्या से मनोकामना होगी पूरी

10 फरवरी 2018

Prachi Desai shared her new look photo on social media
Bollywood

प्राची देसाई ने नए लुक में शेयर की फोटो, देखकर आंखों पर नहीं होगा यकीन

10 फरवरी 2018

gully boy first official picture ranveer singh and alia bhatt
Bollywood

वैलेंटाइन पर आलिया भट्ट और रणवीर सिंह क्यों हैं उदास, दिल टूटा है या वजह कुछ और..

10 फरवरी 2018

commando actor Vidyut Jammwal Gets INJURED While Shooting For Junglee
Bollywood

स्टंट करते हुए विद्युत जामवल के सिर पर लगी चोट, खून से लथपथ फोटो आई सामने

10 फरवरी 2018

Ruslaan Mumtaz celebrates wife birthday in a romantic style shared bathtub picture
Television

टीवी के इस एक्टर ने खास अंदाज में मनाया पत्नी का बर्थडे, बाथटब में खिंचवाई फोटो

10 फरवरी 2018

Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh follows hollywood star johnny depp, wants to be like him
Bollywood

इस हॉलीवुड स्टार के नक्शेकदम पर चल रहे हैं रणवीर सिंह, खुद किया खुलासा

10 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

JDU declared not to contest Bihar byelections Jitan Ram Manjhi claims for Jahanabad seat
Bihar

बिहार में जदयू नहीं लड़ेगा उपचुनाव, मांझी ने दिए एनडीए छोड़ने के संकेत

बिहार में एक लोकसभा और दो विधानसभा सीटों पर होने वाले उपचुनाव को लेकर राजनीतिक दलों में खींचतान का खेल शुरू हो गया है।

10 फरवरी 2018

Bihar jdu mla sarfaraj ahmad resigns from assembly says Tejashwi Yadav
Bihar

उपचुनाव से पहले दिग्गज नेता ने छोड़ा नीतीश का साथ, तेजस्वी बोले- अभी लगेंगे और झटके

10 फरवरी 2018

होली पर चमचमाएंगे बरसाना के मंदिर, आसमान से होगी पुष्पवर्षा
Mathura

होली पर चमचमाएंगे बरसाना के मंदिर, आसमान से होगी पुष्पवर्षा

10 फरवरी 2018

ट्रक में भरा गोवंश पकड़ा, घंटों रहा हंगामा
Mathura

ट्रक में भरा गोवंश पकड़ा, घंटों रहा हंगामा

10 फरवरी 2018

infinix launched it's new model hot s3
Noida

Infinix ने लॉन्च किया हॉट S3, जाने इसके जबरदस्त फीचर्स

10 फरवरी 2018

uttar pradesh : Gang rape with girl
Meerut

यूपी : दरिंदों ने युवती के हाथ-पैर बांधकर किया सामूहिक बलात्कार

10 फरवरी 2018

attack in the army camp, the ruckus in the j&k assembly
Jammu

आतंकियों की घुसपैठ कराने में रोहिंग्या मुसलमानों का हाथ? विधानसभा में लगे 'पाक जिंदाबाद' के नारे

10 फरवरी 2018

bsp leader mayawati attended review meeting ob bsp worker for Lok sabha election
Lucknow

समीक्षा बैठक में बसपा सुप्रीमो ने फूंका लोकसभा तैयारियों का बिगुल

10 फरवरी 2018

Former Army Chief General VK Singh on jammu attack
Chandigarh

आर्मी स्टेशन पर हुए हमले पर पूर्व सेनाध्यक्ष का बयान, बोले- हर नागरिक को भारतीय बनना होगा

10 फरवरी 2018

NET July 2018 notification to release
Kanpur

शहर के 8000 छात्राें के सिर पर लटकी तलवार, नहीं दे पाएंगे नीट 

10 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जच्चा बच्चा की जान

वाराणसी में प्रसव पीड़ा से जूझ रही एक महिला के लिए ऑटो चालक मसीहा साबित हुआ। ब्रिटेन से अपने परिवार के साथ काशी घूमने आई संध्या पुरोहित को प्रसव पीड़ा उठी। जिसके बाद उन्हें एक ऑटो वाले ने सरकारी अस्पताल पहुंचाया।

10 फरवरी 2018

violence and stonepelting in soypur of Varanasi on land dispute 3:19

काशी में भी निकल आए पत्थरबाज, यूपी पुलिस को बनाया निशाना

10 फरवरी 2018

unhappy father of the daughter's love marriage get suicide in varanasi 1:41

बेटी की लव मैरिज से नाखुश पिता ने उठाया ये कदम

10 फरवरी 2018

11 year old girl dies allegedly after being slapped by teacher IN BALLIA 2:19

ड्रॉइंग बनाने पर महिला टीचर ने मारा थप्पड़, छात्रा की चली गई जान

9 फरवरी 2018

CLASSICAL MUSICAL PROGRAMME ORGANISED AT BHU IN VARANASI 3:07

शास्त्रीय संगीत के चाहने वालों को बीएचयू का ये खास शो जरूर खुश करेगा

9 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Manohar Parrikar Said, when he was in IIT there was a small group that did ganja
India News

मनोहर परिकर बोले- ड्रग्स बड़ी समस्या नहीं, जब IIT में पढ़ता था तो लोग पीते थे गांजा

10 फरवरी 2018

Cabinet approves PM's Research Fellowship
India News

प्रधानमंत्री रिसर्च फेलोशिप को कैबिनेट की मंजूरी, विदेशों में भी जाने का मिलेगा मौका

7 फरवरी 2018

engineering to be taught by iit pass students
Delhi NCR

IIT पास पढ़ाएंगे इंजीनियरिंग का पाठ

1 फरवरी 2018

IIT specialist will teach BTech students in UP, Uttarakhand, Himachal
National

यूपी, उत्तराखंड, हिमाचल में बीटेक छात्रों को आईआईटी विशेषज्ञ पढ़ाएंगे

25 जनवरी 2018

21 students from chhattisgarh selected for NIT and IIT 
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ से IIT दिल्ली में सलेक्ट हुए कई बच्चे, बोले- प्रशासन ने की हर मदद

21 जनवरी 2018

iit bhu annual festival kashiyatra this year will be special
Varanasi

आईआईटी बीएचयू का सांस्कृतिक उत्सव 'काशीयात्रा' इस बार होगा बहुत खास

18 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.