लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेस वे की हवाई पट्टी पर शनिवार को वायुसेना के लड़ाकू विमान उड़ान भरते नजर आए। इस दौरान लोगों ने लड़ाकू विमान के नजारे का लुत्फ उठाया। यह आपातकालीन अभ्यास है। जिसके तहत भारतीय वायु सेना के लड़ाकू विमान एक्सप्रेसवे पर उतरे।
#WATCH | Sultanpur, UP: As part of regular training and towards increasing cohesion between civil and military functionaries, aircraft operations take place on the Purvanchal Expressway pic.twitter.com/BhUCCDWZ3D
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 24, 2023
अभ्यास के दौरान थोड़ी मुश्किल भी आई जब एक कुत्ता एक्सप्रेस वे पर आ गया। इससे वहां मौजूद अफसरों के हाथ पांव फूल गए। कुछ ही देर में जवानों ने कुत्ते को रनवे से भगाया। इसके तुरंत बाद केएफ 118 विमान उतरा।
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed