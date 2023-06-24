पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेस वे की हवाई पट्टी पर शनिवार को वायुसेना के लड़ाकू विमान उड़ान भरते नजर आए। इस दौरान लोगों ने लड़ाकू विमान के नजारे का लुत्फ उठाया। यह आपातकालीन अभ्यास है। जिसके तहत भारतीय वायु सेना के लड़ाकू विमान एक्सप्रेसवे पर उतरे।

#WATCH | Sultanpur, UP: As part of regular training and towards increasing cohesion between civil and military functionaries, aircraft operations take place on the Purvanchal Expressway pic.twitter.com/BhUCCDWZ3D