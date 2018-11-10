शहर चुनें

बरेली: सड़क हादसे में दारोगा की मौत, जीप चालक का बिगड़ा संतुलन, पेड़ से टकराई गाड़ी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बरेली Updated Sat, 10 Nov 2018 11:16 AM IST
मृतक दारोगा श्रीकांत उपाध्याय और दुर्घटनाग्रस्त पुलिस जीप
मृतक दारोगा श्रीकांत उपाध्याय और दुर्घटनाग्रस्त पुलिस जीप - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
उत्तर प्रदेश के बरेली में दारोगा पद पर तैनात श्रीकांत उपाध्याय की सड़क हादसे में मौत हो गई। ये घटना शनिवार तड़के सुबह 3.04 बजे हुई। चेकिंग के दौरान सामने से आ रहे ट्रक की लाइट से कोतवाली पुलिस की जीप का चालक अपना संतुलन खो बैठा और गाड़ी पेड़ से टकरा गई।
जिससे दरोगा श्रीकांत की मौके पर मौत हो गई, वहीं गाड़ी में बैठे अन्य अन्य पुलिस के जवान घायल हो गए। घायलों को सिद्धिविनायक अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया है।

