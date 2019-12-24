शहर चुनें

धूप न निकलने से बढ़ी ठिठुरन से लोग बेहाल

Moradabad Bureauमुरादाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 24 Dec 2019 12:18 AM IST
चंदौसी में सोमवार को कड़ाके की सर्दी में मुंह पर कपड़ा लपेटकर निकलती महिलाएं।
चंदौसी में सोमवार को कड़ाके की सर्दी में मुंह पर कपड़ा लपेटकर निकलती महिलाएं। - फोटो : CHANDAUSI
धूप न निकलने से बढ़ी ठिठुरन से लोग बेहाल
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
चंदौसी। मौसम में लगातार तब्दीली हो रही है। दो दिन धूप निकलने के बाद सोमवार को एक बार फिर मौसम सर्द हो गया। दिनभर आसमान पर बादल छाए रहने के कारण ठिठुरन बढ़ गई। आसमान में दिन भर धुंध छाई रही। सर्दी बढ़ने से लोग खासे बेहाल रहे।
सोमवार को सूर्यदेव ने दर्शन नहीं दिए और आसमान में दिन भर धुंध छाई रही। लोगों को इंतजार था कि दस बजे के बाद धूप निकले। लेकिन धूप निकलने से अधिक ठिठुरन बढ़ गई। इसीलिए बाजारों में कम रौनक रही। शहर में कई स्थानों पर लोग दिन में अलावा का सहारा लेते दिखे। बच्चे व वृद्ध ठंड के कारण घरों में कैद होने के लिए मजबूर हो गए। लगातार बढ़ रही ठंड से लोग खासे बेहाल रहे। ठंड पड़ने से गेहूं की फसल भी प्रभावित बनी हुई है। जिन किसानों ने अभी तक गेहूं की बुवाई नहीं की है। वह मौसम सही होने व धूप निकलने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। जिससे खेत की नमी कुछ कम हो और बारिश के कारण जिस जमीन में नमी है वह सूूखें तो इसके बाद बुवाई करें।
weather sambhal cold
Most Read

संभल में उग्र आंदोलन
Moradabad

नागरिकता कानून: संभल में उग्र हुआ प्रदर्शन, रोडवेज की दो बसों में आगजनी और पथराव, कई घायल

आंदोलन इतना उग्र हो गया कि प्रदर्शनकारियों ने एक यात्री बस में आग लगा थी। इसके बाद माहौल और भी भड़क उठा। यह सब देख क्षेत्र की सभी दुकानें और बाजार अचानक बंद कर दिए गए। 

19 दिसंबर 2019

चंदौसी के बड़ा बाजार में रविवार को खुली दुकानें।
Sambhal

चंदौसी में मुस्तैद रहा प्रशासन, सामान्य नजर आए हालात

23 दिसंबर 2019

संभल के हसन पैलेस में अमन चैन के लिए दुआ करतीं महिलाएं।
Sambhal

प्रदर्शन की कमान अब महिलाओं के हाथ आई

23 दिसंबर 2019

संभल में चौधरी सराय चौकी पर सपा जिलाध्यक्ष से वार्ता करते पुलिस अधीक्षक यमुना प्रसाद।
Sambhal

संभल में हुए बवाल रिपोर्ट दर्ज, सपा विधायक के बेटे भी नामजद

22 दिसंबर 2019

to death in sambhal volince
Sambhal

प्रशासन से किया संवाद, मृतकों को सुपुर्द ए खाक पर बनी सहमति

22 दिसंबर 2019

-संभल में बंद मुख्य बाजार का नजारा।
Sambhal

प्रदर्शन के शोर से एकाएक बंद हुआ बाजार, पसरा सन्नाटा

23 दिसंबर 2019

संभल के एक बैंक्वेट हाल में एनआरसी और नागरिकता संशोधन कानून का विरोध करती महिलाएं।
Sambhal

इंटरनेट बंद होने से मरीजों को अस्पतालों से नहीं मिल रही छुट्टी

23 दिसंबर 2019

संभल में पुलिस चौकसी का नजारा।
Sambhal

संभल में उपद्रव के 42 आरोपी गए जेल

22 दिसंबर 2019

संभल में चंदौसी चौराहा पर उपद्रवियों को खदेड़ने के लिए अश्रु गैस के गोले छोड़ते एसआई।
Sambhal

इस तरह से देखते-देखते बिगड़े हालात-

21 दिसंबर 2019

-संभल में चौधरी सराय चौकी पर तैनात पुलिस बल।
Sambhal

विरोध की अशंका में बारातियों को पुलिस ने तैयार खाना बांधकर लौटाया

22 दिसंबर 2019

संभल के मोहल्ला चौधरी सराय में पथराव के दौरान बेकाबू भीड़ पर अश्रुगैस छोड़ते पुलिसकर्मी।
Sambhal

न सिर पर हेलमेट न शरीर पर बॉडी प्रोटेक्टर, भाग कर चौकी में घुसे

20 दिसंबर 2019

public oppose to caa
Sambhal

नागरिकता कानून के विरोध में चंदौसी में सुलगी, पथराव, तोड़फोड़, आगजनी

21 दिसंबर 2019

संभल में आर्य समाज रोड पर पैदल मार्च करती पुलिस।
Sambhal

नागरिकता संशोधन कानून को लेकर संभल में सतर्कता, पुलिस ने किया पैदल मार्च

19 दिसंबर 2019

-संभल के मोहल्ला चौधरी सराय में समर्थकों के बीच गाड़ी से गुजरते सपा सांसद डा.शफीकुर्रहमान बर्क व ?
Sambhal

उपद्रव की रिपोर्ट दर्ज, सांसद और सपा जिलाध्यक्ष समेत 17 नामजद, सैकड़ों अज्ञात

20 दिसंबर 2019

संभल के चौधरी सराय में ट्रक में घुसा पुलिस के आंसू गैस का गोला।
Sambhal

अचानक ही नहीं हुआ यह सब कुछ, तीन दिन से चल रही थी तैयारी

20 दिसंबर 2019

-संभल में चंदौसी चौराहा पर खिंचा रहा सन्नाटा।
Sambhal

जिले में ऑन लाइन सेवाएं चौपट, करोड़ों का कारोबार प्रभावित

22 दिसंबर 2019

