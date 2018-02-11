अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Saharanpur ›   ... and on the go, the ball made of fire

... और चलते-चलते अाग का गोला बन गई कार

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो/ सहारनपुर Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 11:34 PM IST
... and on the go, the ball made of fire
आग से घिरी कार। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सहारनपुर के देवबंद में नागल फोरलेन पर बने नवनिर्मित फ्लाईओवर के ऊपर से गुजर रही कार रविवार को आग का गोला बन गई। गाड़ी में आग लगते ही चालक समेत तीन लोगों ने कूदकर किसी तरह अपनी जान बचाई। 

देहरादून के थाना भागूवाला के फतेहउल्लाहपुर निवासी आलिम पुत्र उमर मोहम्मद अपने दो साथियों के साथ कार से रविवार को किसी काम से देवबंद आया था। करीब 3.30 बजे देहरादून लौटते समय उनकी कार जैसे ही नागल में नवनिर्मित फ्लाईओवर से ऊपर चढ़ी तो उसी दौरान कार में धुआं उठने लगा।

चालक आलिम समेत तीनों लोग एकदम कार से नीचे कूद पड़े। देखते ही देखते कार में आग की ऊंची लपटे उठने लगी। आलिम ने अग्निशमन विभाग को भी फोन किया लेकिन घंटों बाद भी फायरब्रिगेड का कोई कर्मचारी मौके पर नहीं पहुंचा।

जबकि सूचना मिलते ही मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस तमाशबीन खड़ी रही। कार में आग शार्ट सर्किट से लगना बताई जा रही है। वहीं, जलती कार को देखने के लिए घटनास्थल पर लोगों की भीड़ उमड़ी पड़ी।
road accident saharanpur news car up saharanpur

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Deepika Padukone shared cute picture with dog
Bollywood

रणवीर को छोड़ ये किसे KISS करने की कोशिश कर रहीं दीपिका, यूजर्स बोले-काश! ये हम होते

11 फरवरी 2018

Bhumi Pednekar will represent Indian Cinema along with Karan at Berlin international Film Festival
Bollywood

'टॉयलेट...' में अक्षय की ऑनस्क्रीन पत्नी को मिली गुडन्यूज, बर्लिन से मिला बड़ा न्यौता

11 फरवरी 2018

primary school dress cost 49 thousand
Weird Stories

यूनिफॉर्म को लेकर चर्चा में आया स्कूल, कीमत जानकर दंग रह गए मां-बाप

11 फरवरी 2018

international space station astronauts played badminton
World of Wonders

... जब अंतरिक्ष में खेला गया 3 देशों का बैडमिंटन टूर्नामेंट, VIRAL हो गया VIDEO

11 फरवरी 2018

woman from california bought lettuce 3 inch lizard
Weird Stories

सलाद से निकला कुछ ऐसा, देखते ही महिला के होश उड़े और भागी अस्पताल, देखें VIDEO

11 फरवरी 2018

Bigg Boss ex contestant Bandgi Kalra will back on Tv with Rakhi Sawant
Television

वैलेंटाइन डे से पहले ही पुनीश को अकेला छोड़ राखी सावंत की टीम में शामिल हुई बंदगी

11 फरवरी 2018

woman dumped by husband after paralysis
Weird Stories

लकवा मारने के कारण तनहा छोड़ गया पति, फिर हुआ ऐसा चमत्कार

11 फरवरी 2018

Horrable discovery of Rafters in Arctic Ocean
Amazing Animals

पानी के नीचे इस भयानक चीज को देखकर बुरी तरह कांप गए राफ्टर, यूं गया ध्यान

11 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh hike his price now charged 11 crore rupees per film
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' में रणवीर, शाहिद से ज्यादा वसूली थी दीपिका ने फीस, अब 'खिलजी' भी हुए महंगे

11 फरवरी 2018

padman banned in pakistan mehr tarar reaction
Bollywood

'पैडमैन' हुई बैन तो भड़की पाकिस्तानी पत्रकार, पाक सेंसर बोर्ड को दिया करारा जवाब

11 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

अतुलनीय योगदान के लिए किया सम्मानित.
Rewari

अतुलनीय योगदान के लिए किया सम्मानित.

अतुलनीय योगदान के लिए किया सम्मानित.

12 फरवरी 2018

अहीरवाल के युवा: डा. बनवारी ..,,,,
Rewari

अहीरवाल के युवा: डा. बनवारी ..,,,,

12 फरवरी 2018

participant were awarded with momento.
Udham Singh Nagar

फ्यों लड़िया त्वै देखी की औंदी यो मन मा...

12 फरवरी 2018

भाजपाध्यक्ष अमित शाह की रैली के विरोध के चलते जींद पहुंचेंगी अर्धसैनिक बलों की 37 कम्पनियां,
Jind

भाजपाध्यक्ष अमित शाह की रैली के विरोध के चलते जींद पहुंचेंगी अर्धसैनिक बलों की 37 कम्पनियां,

12 फरवरी 2018

Throughout the day, snowy winds, raining rain
Auraiya

दिन भर चलीं बर्फीली हवाएं, होती रही रिमझिम बारिश

11 फरवरी 2018

more than 25 fallen ill after taking medicine
Sant Kabir Nagar

फाइलेरिया की दवा खाने से 25 से अधिक लोग बीमार

11 फरवरी 2018

kalbe sadiq demanded modern education for muslim students
Lucknow

मुझे हिंदुओं से नहीं, मुस्लिमों से प्रॉब्लम हुई: कल्बे सादिक

11 फरवरी 2018

लोन ने गलत नारे लगाए, हम हिंदोस्तानी हैं - फारूक अब्दुल्ला
Kathua

लोन ने गलत नारे लगाए, हम हिंदोस्तानी हैं - फारूक अब्दुल्ला

12 फरवरी 2018

naresh agrawal use controversial word for pm modi
Lucknow

नरेश अग्रवाल के बिगड़े बोल, पीएम मोदी के लिए किया जाति सूचक शब्द का इस्तेमाल

11 फरवरी 2018

लड़की ने शादी से किया इंकार तो थाने पहुंचा वर पक्ष
Nainital

लड़की ने शादी से किया इंकार तो थाने पहुंचा वर पक्ष

12 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

अब इस नेता ने बताया पीएम का मतलब 'पॉकेटमार', फिर हंसती रह गईं

देवबंद के लबकरी गांव में दलित शोषण मुक्ति मंच के कार्यक्रम में बतौर मुख्य अतिथि शामिल हुईं पूर्व लोकसभा सदस्य कामरेड सुभाषिनी अली ने पहले तो प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ पर जमकर हमला किया।

9 फरवरी 2018

SENIOR CITIZEN OF A BSF JAWAN MET SENIOR POLICE OFFICER ABOUT A BRIBERY CASE IN SAHARANPUR 3:18

फौजी के बुजुर्ग पिता से मांगी गई घूस, सीएम ने लिया ये बड़ा एक्शन

8 फरवरी 2018

LEOPARD ATTACK ON DEPUTY RANGER IN SAHARANPUR SHIVALIK FOREST 1:21

सहारनपुर में तेंदुए ने डिप्टी रेंजर का किया ऐसा बुरा हाल

8 फरवरी 2018

Bsf solder release a video to make sure the government that he can use guns for his family 3:25

BSF जवान ने इसलिए दी परिवार के लिए हथियार उठाने की धमकी, वीडियो वायरल

6 फरवरी 2018

Motorcyclist theft from minister Dhan Singh Saini's house saharnpur 1:09

यूपी में बेखौफ चोर, मंत्री धर्म सिंह सैनी के घर के सामने से ले उड़े बाइक

5 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

5 yr old girl killed in a road accident, Firozpur accident
Chandigarh

मां के हाथ से छूटकर ट्रक के नीचे आई 5 साल की बच्ची, धड़ से अलग हुई गर्दन

10 फरवरी 2018

car accident on faijabad lucknow highway two person killed
Varanasi

फैजाबाद-लखनऊ हाईवे पर पलटी कार, आजमगढ़ के व्यापारी सहित दो की मौत

8 फरवरी 2018

five people died in road accident in Rajasthan, many injured
Jaipur

राजस्थान के श्रीगंगानगर में भीषण सड़क हादसा, पांच लोगों की मौत

8 फरवरी 2018

Rajasthan car turn over road accident in udaipur, one death
Jaipur

सड़क पर आई नीलगाय को बचाने के चक्कर में पलट गई कार, एक की मौत

7 फरवरी 2018

excise department vehicle crushed two boys in batala of punjab
Chandigarh

पंजाबः एक्साइज विभाग की गाड़ी ने दो युवकों को कुचला, भड़के लोगों ने फूंकी गाड़ियां

6 फरवरी 2018

Road accident, two cousins die in Fatehpur
Fatehpur

फतेहपुर में सड़क हादसा, दो चचेरे भाइयों की मौत

5 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.