जनसुनवाई में अव्वल आई सहारनपुर रेंज पुलिस

जनसुनवाई में अव्वल आई सहारनपुर रेंज पुलिस

Meerut Bureau Updated Wed, 14 Nov 2018 12:13 AM IST
जन सुनवाई में अव्वल आई सहारनपुर रेंज पुलिस
सहारनपुर। जन सुनवाई पोर्टल पर आने वाली शिकायतों का निस्तारण कराने में सहारनपुर रेंज पुलिस प्रथम स्थान पर है। इस पर डीआईजी ने आईजीआरएस प्रभारी और उनके सहायक कांस्टेबल को प्रशस्ति पत्र देकर सम्मानित किया।
अक्तूबर माह में जन सुनवाई पोर्टल पर 152 मामले मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय से सहारनपुर डीआईजी कार्यालय में भेजे गए थे। इनमें सहारनपुर, मुजफ्फरनगर और शामली जनपद से जुड़े मामले शामिल थे। इन मामलों को निस्तारित कराया गया। प्रदेश की 18 रेंज में सहारनपुर प्रथम स्थान पर रही। इसके साथ ही 75 जनपदों में सहारनपुर, मुजफ्फरनगर और शामली भी प्रथम पर स्थान पर रहा है। इस कार्य को करने पर डीआईजी शरद सचान ने आईजीआरएस प्रभारी अरुण कुमार शर्मा और कांस्टेबल विकास कुमार को प्रशस्ति पत्र देकर सम्मानित किया। डीआईजी ने बताया कि सहारनपुर रेंज और तीनों जनपद पहले स्थान पर रहे हैं।












फाइल फोटो
Meerut

यूपी: अखिलेश सिंह होंगे शामली के नए डीएम, इंद्र विक्रम सिंह को मिली ये बड़ी जिम्मेदारी

उत्तर प्रदेश की योगी सरकार ने शामली के डीएम इंद्र विक्रम सिंह को नई जिम्मेदारी सौंपी है। उन्हें लखनऊ सचिवालय में तैनाती दी गई है। वहीं उनकी जगह अखिलेश सिंह को शामली का नया डीएम बनाया गया है।

13 नवंबर 2018

बाइकर्स गैंग के तीन बदमाशों को दबोचा
Saharanpur

बाइकर्स गैंग के तीन बदमाशों को दबोचा

14 नवंबर 2018

सरसावा में बाग ठेकेदार की गला रेत कर हत्या
Saharanpur

सरसावा में बाग ठेकेदार की गला रेत कर हत्या

14 नवंबर 2018

शराब ठेकेदार से लूटे 55 हजार लूटे
Saharanpur

शराब ठेकेदार से लूटे 55 हजार लूटे

14 नवंबर 2018

यातायात माह में भी नहीं रुक रहीं सड़क दुर्घटनाएं
Saharanpur

यातायात माह में भी नहीं रुक रहीं सड़क दुर्घटनाएं

14 नवंबर 2018

प्रशासन ने कराई करीब साढे़ चार हेक्टेयर भूमि कब्जा मुक्त
Saharanpur

प्रशासन ने कराई करीब साढे़ चार हेक्टेयर भूमि कब्जा मुक्त

14 नवंबर 2018

25 ग्राम पंचायत और 28 ग्राम विकास अधिकारियों का वेतन रोका
Saharanpur

25 ग्राम पंचायत और 28 ग्राम विकास अधिकारियों का वेतन रोका

14 नवंबर 2018

फर्जी समझौतानामा जमा करने का आरोप
Saharanpur

फर्जी समझौतानामा जमा करने का आरोप

14 नवंबर 2018

हड़ताल को सफल बनाने के लिए किया जनसंपर्क
Saharanpur

हड़ताल को सफल बनाने के लिए किया जनसंपर्क

14 नवंबर 2018

सांसद कांता कर्दम ने किया बूथ अध्यक्षों को सम्मानित
Saharanpur

सांसद कांता कर्दम ने किया बूथ अध्यक्षों को सम्मानित

14 नवंबर 2018

