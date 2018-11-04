शहर चुनें

बाग में खड़े पेड़ काटे, विरोध पर मारपीट

बाग में खड़े पेड़ काटे, विरोध पर मारपीट

Meerut Bureau Updated Sun, 04 Nov 2018 12:22 AM IST
बाग में खड़े पेड़ काटे, विरोध पर मारपीट
सहारनपुर। बेहट थाना क्षेत्र के गांव संसारपुर में कुछ लोगों ने बाग में खड़े करीब 100 पेड़ आम के और 65 पेड़ अमरूद के काट दिए। विरोध करने पर गाली गलौज कर मारपीट की गई और जान से मारने की धमकी दी। इस मामले में गांव संसारपुर निवासी सहीम खान ने पुलिस को तहरीर देकर कार्रवाई की मांग की। पुलिस ने तहरीर आधार पर गांव के ही नजीम, अफसा और अली के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज की है। थाना प्रभारी का कहना है कि मामले की जांच की जा रही है।
टेंडर निरस्त करने में पक्षपात करने का आरोप
सहारनपुर। डीएम को शिकायत पत्र भेजकर गन्ना विकास विभाग में टेंडर निरस्त करने में पक्षपात करने का आरोप लगाया गया है। टेंडर प्रक्रिया में हिस्सा लेने वाले ठेकेदार अमित कुमार, विनेश कुमार, धीर सिंह, यशपाल सिंह और सुरेश आदि ने आरोप लगाया है कि मानक और नियमों की अनदेखी कर कुछ लोगों के टेंडर निरस्त कर दिए गए हैं। इसकी जांच कराई जानी चाहिए।

deoband
Meerut

राम मंदिर मुद्दे पर भैयाजी जोशी के बयान से देवबंदी उलमा नाराज, कही ये बड़ी बात

संघ के सरकार्यवाह भैया जी जोशी के मंदिर निर्माण को लेकर वर्ष 1992 की तरह आंदोलन किए जाने वाले बयान पर देवबंदी उलमा ने सख्त नाराजगी का इजहार किया है। उलमा ने कही ये बड़ी बात...

3 नवंबर 2018

स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण
Saharanpur

स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण

4 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Meerut

यूपी: पहले फेसबुक पर दोस्ती फिर शादी का झांसा देकर करता रहा दुष्कर्म

3 नवंबर 2018

भाजपा नेताओं के साथ कृषि मंत्री सूर्य प्रताप शाही
Meerut

योगी सरकार के मंत्री बोले- लोगों की भावना से जुड़ा है श्रीराम मंदिर का मुद्दा

3 नवंबर 2018

क्षतिग्रस्त कार
Meerut

हादसा: डीसीएम-कार में जबरदस्त भिड़ंत, एक की मौत- दो गंभीर रूप से घायल

3 नवंबर 2018

खैर की लकड़ी के साथ तस्कर पकड़ा
Saharanpur

खैर की लकड़ी के साथ तस्कर पकड़ा

4 नवंबर 2018

कार चालक को बंधक बनाकर लूटा
Saharanpur

कार चालक को बंधक बनाकर लूटा

4 नवंबर 2018

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी के नाम पर बनेगी सड़क और पार्क
Saharanpur

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी के नाम पर बनेगी सड़क और पार्क

4 नवंबर 2018

सीएचसी में हंगामा, चिकित्सक से अभद्रता
Saharanpur

सीएचसी में हंगामा, चिकित्सक से अभद्रता

4 नवंबर 2018

पांवधोई नदी पर दीपदान कार्यक्रम की तैयारी शुरू
Saharanpur

पांवधोई नदी पर दीपदान कार्यक्रम की तैयारी शुरू

4 नवंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

दरोगा पिटाई मामला: पांच थप्पड़ जड़ने वाले भाजपा पार्षद को मिली जमानत, जेल से रिहा

2 नवंबर 2018

संघ सरकार्यवाह भैयाजी जोशी का बयान निंदनीय, कोर्ट ले संज्ञान: उलमा
Saharanpur

संघ सरकार्यवाह भैयाजी जोशी का बयान निंदनीय, कोर्ट ले संज्ञान: उलमा

4 नवंबर 2018

सीएम के 20 मिनट और अफसर रहे बेचैन
Saharanpur

सीएम के 20 मिनट और अफसर रहे बेचैन

4 नवंबर 2018

थाने में जहर खाया
Meerut

आबकारी टीम की हिरासत में दिव्यांग ने खाया जहर, एंबुलेंस में तोड़ा दम

3 नवंबर 2018

राज्य बैडमिंटन प्रतियोगिता के फाइनल मुकाबले आज
Saharanpur

राज्य बैडमिंटन प्रतियोगिता के फाइनल मुकाबले आज

4 नवंबर 2018

धन तेरस से पहले ही बाजार होने लगा गुलजार
Saharanpur

धन तेरस से पहले ही बाजार होने लगा गुलजार

4 नवंबर 2018

