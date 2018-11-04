शहर चुनें

मान्य प्रपत्रों के साथ नहीं मिला सामान

मान्य प्रपत्रों के साथ नहीं मिला सामान

Meerut Bureau Updated Sun, 04 Nov 2018 12:22 AM IST
मान्य प्रपत्रों के साथ नहीं मिला सामान
सहारनपुर। वाणिज्य कर विभाग की विशेष अनुसंधान शाखा ने दो ट्रांसपोर्ट पर छापा मारकर उचित प्रपत्रों के बिना अलग-अलग सामान के 261 नग पाए। इनका मूल्यांकन किया जा रहा है। इसके बाद आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
विभाग की विशेष अनुसंधान शाखा की रेंज ए और रेंज बी की टीमों ने शनिवार को टीपी नगर स्थित दो ट्रांसपोर्ट पर छापा मारा। दोनों टीमों ने प्रपत्रों की जांच की। जांच के दौरान एक ट्रांसपोर्ट पर 25 नए और दूसरी पर 236 नग बिना उचित प्रपत्रों के पाए गए। वाणिज्य कर विभाग की रेंज बी के डिप्टी कमिश्नर देवी सिंह ने बताया कि दोनों ट्रांसपोर्ट पर 261 नग बिना प्रपत्रों के मिले हैं। इनका मूल्यांकन करने के बाद आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

deoband
Meerut

राम मंदिर मुद्दे पर भैयाजी जोशी के बयान से देवबंदी उलमा नाराज, कही ये बड़ी बात

संघ के सरकार्यवाह भैया जी जोशी के मंदिर निर्माण को लेकर वर्ष 1992 की तरह आंदोलन किए जाने वाले बयान पर देवबंदी उलमा ने सख्त नाराजगी का इजहार किया है। उलमा ने कही ये बड़ी बात...

3 नवंबर 2018

