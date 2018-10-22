शहर चुनें

जीआईसी में जल रहा शहर का कूड़ा

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो प्रतापगढ़ Updated Tue, 23 Oct 2018 12:02 AM IST
प्रतापगढ़।
प्रतापगढ़।
 राजकीय इंटर कालेज परिसर में शहर का कूड़ा डंप कर जलाया जा रहा है। इससे महिला अस्पताल के मरीजों के साथ ही शहरियों का सांस लेना दूभर हो गया है। कूड़ा डंप करने के बाद उसे जला दिया जाता है। इससे जहरीला धुआं लोगों के लिए मुसीबत बन गया है।  

शहर स्थित राजकीय इंटर कालेज परिसर को शहर के कूड़ों से पाटा जा रहा है। मैदान के पूर्वी व दक्षिणी छोर के किनारे पालिका के सफाई कर्मचारी शहर का कूड़ा डंप कर रहे हैं। कूड़े में आग लगा दी जाती है। जिससे जहरीला धुआं पूरे शहर में फैल जाता है। सबसे अधिक दिक्कत महिला अस्पताल में भर्ती व आसपास रहने वाले लोगों को उठानी पड़ती है।

कांशीराम कालोनी, अस्पताल परिसर, मकंद्रूगंज, घोसियाना वार्ड के साथ ही भदरी हाउस इलाके में जहरीली हवा लोगों का दम घुट रहा है। शिकायतों के बावजूद सोमवार को भी परिसर में कूड़ा डंप करने के बाद जलाया गया। जिससे लोगों के सामने दिक्कत हो रही है। नगर पालिका के प्रभारी ईओ/ एडीएम मनोज ने बताया कि उनके संज्ञान में कूड़ा डंप करने की बात नही है। वह मामले को दिखवाते हैं। वहां कूड़ा डंप नहीं होगा।

