तिरंगे के रंग में सराबोर दिखा शहर का बाजार

Updated Tue, 13 Aug 2019 11:21 PM IST
तिरंगे के रंग में सराबोर
दिखा शहर का बाजार
जिले में बहेगी देशभक्ति की बयार, युवाओं में उत्साह
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
पीलीभीत। आजादी की 73वीं वर्षगांठ मनाने को लेकर जिलेवासियों में खासा उत्साह देखा जा रहा है। राष्ट्रीय पर्व को लेकर शहर का बाजार भी देशभक्ति के रंग में सराबोर दिखाई दे रहा है। युवाओं और स्कूली बच्चों ने आजादी का जश्न धूमधाम से मनाने को लेकर तैयारियां भी तेजी से शुरू कर दी हैं।
स्वतंत्रता दिवस बृहस्पतिवार को मनाया जाएगा। इसकी तैयारियां मंगलवार से ही शुरू हो गईं। बाजार में इसको लेकर खासी रौनक दिखीं। अधिकतर दुकानें तिरंगे की थीम पर सजाई गईं। दुकानें स्वतंत्रता दिवस को लेकर उतारे गए उत्पादों से पटी दिखाईं दीं। दोपहर बाद बाजार में हर वर्ग के लोगों ने तिरंगे झंडे, हैंडबैंड, रिबन, टीशर्ट आदि की जमकर खरीदारी की। इस बार तिरंगा पगड़ी, तिरंगा टीशर्ट, भगत सिंह हैट और हैंडबैंड की खासी डिमांड देखी जा रही है। पर्व को लेकर बच्चों के साथ युवाओं में भी खासा उत्साह देखा जा रहा है। युवा वर्ग अपनी बाइकों और कारों को तिरंगे से सजाने के लिए झंडों की खरीदारी कर रहे हैं।
Civic Amenities
