Uttar Pradesh   Muzaffarnagar   SDM will investigate the corruption of the municipality, created a stir

एसडीएम करेंगे नगर पालिका के भ्रष्टाचार की जांच, मचा हड़कंप

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 10 Jan 2020 12:27 AM IST
एसडीएम करेंगे नगर पालिका के भ्रष्टाचार की जांच, मचा हड़कंप
खतौली। जिलाधिकारी सेल्वा कुमारी जे ने नगर पालिका की ओर से पिछले दो वर्ष में कराए गए सभी विकास कार्यों की जांच एसडीएम से कराने के आदेश दिए हैं। एसडीएम ने नगर पालिका का रिकार्ड भी तलब कर लिया है। डीएम के आदेश से नगर पालिका प्रशासन में हड़कंप मचा हुआ है।
नगर पालिका चेयरपर्सन के विरोध में 15 सभासद बृहस्पतिवार की सुबह मुख्यालय पर डीएम से मिले। सभासदों ने डीएम से नगर पालिका में फैले भ्रष्टाचार की शिकायत की। डीएम ने मामले को गंभीरता से लेते हुए एसडीएम अजय कुमार को दो साल में कराए गए विकास कार्यों की जांच पड़ताल करने के आदेश दिए। इसके बाद सभासद एसडीएम से मिले। सभासद पति मोनू मंगवानी व सभासद पुत्र अनुज सहरावत ने बताया कि एसडीएम ने विकास कार्यों की जांच करने के लिए पालिका से रिकॉर्ड तलब कर लिया है। एसडीएम ने जल्द ही जांच कर रिपोर्ट डीएम को भेजने का आश्वासन दिया है।
SDM will investigate the corruption of the municipality created a stir
