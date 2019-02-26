शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
पेट्रोल पंप में मिलावटी तेल को लेकर हंगामा

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 26 Feb 2019 01:00 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
मिलावटी पेट्रोल को लेकर रोष जताया
मोरना। पेट्रोल में मिलावट की शिकायत करते हुए बाइक चालक ने पेट्रोल पंप पर हंगामा खड़ा कर दिया। पीड़ित ने बुक में शिकायत दर्ज कराई। उसने उच्चाधिकारियों सेशिकायत कर पेट्रोल पंप के संचालक के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई की मांग की है।
पेट्रोल पंप पर घटतौली व मिलावट की शिकायत को लेकर ग्राहक और कर्मचारी आए दिन झगड़ते रहते हैं। सोमवार को मोरना मिल में कार्यरत गार्ड नरेंद्र सिंह राघव ने बताया कि वह शनिवार को मोरना के एक पेट्रोल पंप से बाइक में पेट्रोल भराकर ले गया था। सोमवार को बाइक के इंजन द्वारा कार्य न करने पर वह वर्कशॉप पर ले गया, जहां बाइक की तेल टंकी से पेट्रोल को निकालकर जांचा गया, तो उसमें 40 प्रतिशत किसी सफेद रंग के पदार्थ की मिलावट पाई गई। इस संबंध में पेट्रोल पंप के संचालक से शिकायत की गई। संचालक ग्राहक को संतुष्ट नहीं कर पाए। लोगों ने भाजपा नेता आदेश कुमार के नेतृत्व में पेट्रोल पंप पर हंगामा खड़ा कर दिया। ग्रामीणों ने आरोप लगाते हुए बताया कि क्षेत्र के अन्य पेट्रोल पंप पर भी भारी मिलावट का तेल बेचा जा रहा है तथा घटतौली भी की जा रही है। मिलावटी तेल से वाहनों के इंजन खराब हो रहे हैं। वहीं, पेट्रोल पंप संचालक ने पेट्रोल में मिलावट से इंकार किया है।

अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
