घूमने का बना रहे हैं प्लान, तो पढ़ लें यह खबर, पांच से आठ फरवरी तक प्रभावित रहेंगी ये ट्रेनें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सहारनपुर Updated Tue, 04 Feb 2020 08:03 PM IST
ट्रेन (फाइल फोटो)
ट्रेन (फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
उत्तर रेलवे की ओर से सहारनपुर-मुरादाबाद सेक्शन पर रुड़की और सहारनपुर स्टेशनों के बीच रेलवे पुल पर सुरक्षा गार्टर का काम किया जाएगा। इसके चलते पांच से आठ फरवरी तक रोजाना तीन घंटे का ब्लॉक लिया जाएगा। सहारनपुर-मुरादाबाद रूट पर दोपहर 12.40 बजे से अपराह्न 3.40 बजे तक ब्लॉक लिया जाएगा। इसमें जरूरत के अनुसार बदलाव किया जा सकता है।
इन ट्रेनों को रोककर चलाया जाएगा
- 15933 डिब्रूगढ़-अमृतसर एक्सप्रेस को मार्ग में 85 मिनट रोक कर चलाया जाएगा।
- पाटलिपुत्र से पांच फरवरी को चलने वाली 22355 पाटलिपुत्र-चंडीगढ़ एक्सप्रेस को मार्ग में 100 मिनट रोक कर चलाया जाएगा।
- हरिद्वार से आठ फरवरी को चलने वाली 14711 हरिद्वार-श्री गंगानगर एक्सप्रेस को 35 मिनट रोककर चलाया जाएगा।
- आठ फरवरी को 12053 हरिद्वारअमृतसर जन शताब्दी एक्सप्रेस को 35 मिनट रोक कर चलाया जाएगा।

ये ट्रेनें बदले रूट पर चलेंगी
- बीकानेर से पांच फरवरी और सात फरवरी को चलने वाली 14717 बीकानेर-हरिद्वार एक्सप्रेस को 140 मिनट देरी से बीकानेर से रात 1.45 बजे चलाया जाएगा।
- श्री माता वैष्णो देवी कटरा से पांच फरवरी को चलने वाली 15656 श्री माता वैष्णो देवी कटरा-कामाख्या एक्सप्रेस को 90 मिनट देरी के साथ कटरा से सुबह 5.10 बजे चलाया जाएगा।
- जम्मू तवी से पांच फरवरी को चलने वाली 22318 जम्मू तवी-सियालदाह एक्सप्रेस को 60 मिनट देरी के साथ जम्मूतवी से सुबह 8.25 बजे चलाया जाएगा।
- श्री माता वैष्णो देवी कटरा से छह फरवरी को चलने वाली 14612 श्री माता देवी कटरा- गाजीपुर एक्सप्रेस को 60 मिनट देरी के साथ कटरा से सुबह 6.40 बजे चलाया जाएगा।
- अमृतसर से सात फरवरी को चलने वाली 12408 अमृतसर- न्यू जलपाईगुड़ी एक्सप्रेस को 90 मिनट देरी से अमृतसर से सुबह 11 बजे चलाया जाएगा।
- अमृतसर से आठ फरवरी को चलने वाली 14616 अमृतसरलालकुआं एक्सप्रेस को 150 मिनट देरी से अमृतसर से सुबह 8.25 बजे चलाया जाएगा।

train news update latest train status uttar pradesh news
