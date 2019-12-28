शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Police is digging old records

90 में हुए दंगे का रिकार्ड खंगाल रही पुलिस

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 28 Dec 2019 11:03 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
90 में हुए दंगे का रिकार्ड खंगाल रही पुलिस
विज्ञापन
बिजनौर। नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के विरोध में उपद्रव करने वालों और उपद्रवियों को उकसाने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के लिए पुलिस 1990 के दशक में हुए दंगे का रिकार्ड भी खंगाल रही है। पुलिस को आशंका है कि उस दौरान जो लोग दंगे में आरोपी थे, उनकी भूमिका अब हुए उपद्रव में भी हो सकती है।
एसपी संजीव त्यागी ने बताया कि 1990 में हुए दंगे के बाद जो मुकदमे दर्ज हुए, उनका रिकार्ड खंगाला जा रहा है। पता कर रहे हैं कि उस दौरान कौन कौन आरोपी बनाए गए थे और वर्तमान में वह कहां पर हैं। गत 20 दिसंबर को हुए उपद्रव के दौरान की वीडियो फुटेज, सीसीटीवी फुटेज और फोटोग्राफ से मिलान कराया जाएगा। यदि उनमें से पूर्व में हुए दंगे के आरोपियों की संलिप्तता मिलती है, तो कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी, अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

2019 में हुए हत्याकांड
Chandigarh

साल 2019: देखिए वो हत्याकांड जिन्होंने रूह कंपा दी, गर्भवती की हत्या कर निकाल लिया था बच्चा

28 दिसंबर 2019

Bollywood

शादी के 24 घंटे बाद मोना सिंह ने पति संग शेयर की ऐसी तस्वीर, सितारे करने लगे कमेंट

28 दिसंबर 2019

Mona Singh
Arjun Bijlani and Surbhi Jyoti
Shyam and Mona Singh
Mona Singh and Shyam
Bollywood

शादी के 24 घंटे बाद मोना सिंह ने पति संग शेयर की ऐसी तस्वीर, सितारे करने लगे कमेंट

28 दिसंबर 2019

स्कूटी पर जाती प्रियंका गांधी
Lucknow

लखनऊ पुलिस पर प्रियंका गांधी का आरोप, बोलीं- मेरा गला दबाकर रोका, दिया धक्का

28 दिसंबर 2019

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Woman in llicit relationship with brother-in-law killed son in kangra himachal pradesh
Himachal Pradesh

मां को चाचा संग अवैध संबंध बनाते बेटे ने देखा, दोनों ने मिलकर मासूम को दी दर्दनाक मौत

28 दिसंबर 2019

Television

Bigg Boss 13: देर रात सिद्धार्थ ने की ऐसी हरकतें, डर के मारे दूर भाग खड़ी हुईं शहनाज

28 दिसंबर 2019

bigg boss 13
bigg boss 13
bigg boss 13
bigg boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: देर रात सिद्धार्थ ने की ऐसी हरकतें, डर के मारे दूर भाग खड़ी हुईं शहनाज

28 दिसंबर 2019

reliance jio
Tech Diary

Reliance Jio यूजर्स के लिए बुरी खबर, अब पुराने प्रीपेड प्लांस नहीं करा सकेंगे रिचार्ज

28 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Police is digging old records
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Woman in llicit relationship with brother-in-law killed son in kangra himachal pradesh
Himachal Pradesh

मां को चाचा संग अवैध संबंध बनाते बेटे ने देखा, दोनों ने मिलकर मासूम को दी दर्दनाक मौत

28 दिसंबर 2019

स्कूटी पर जाती प्रियंका गांधी
Lucknow

लखनऊ पुलिस पर प्रियंका गांधी का आरोप, बोलीं- मेरा गला दबाकर रोका, दिया धक्का

28 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Mona Singh
Bollywood

शादी के 24 घंटे बाद मोना सिंह ने पति संग शेयर की ऐसी तस्वीर, सितारे करने लगे कमेंट

28 दिसंबर 2019

Siddharth Shukla and Rohit Shetty
Television

Bigg Boss 13: घर में आते ही रोहित शेट्टी ने कही ऐसी बात, आसिम के सामने ही रो पड़े सिद्धार्थ

28 दिसंबर 2019

मुठभेड़ में घायल हुआ बदमाश
Meerut

मेरठ छेड़छाड़ मामला: पीड़िता ने कहा- ऐसे दरिंदों को नहीं जीने का हक, इन्हें मुठभेड़ में मार दो

28 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
kushal punjabi
Bollywood

कुशल पंजाबी के निधन से मां का रो-रोकर हुआ बुरा हाल, एक्टर का हाथ पकड़ बोलीं- 'वो कल तुमसे मिला था ना...'

28 दिसंबर 2019

प्रियंका गांधी लखनऊ में
Lucknow

लखनऊ पहुंचीं प्रियंका गांधी की सुरक्षा में चूक, घेरा तोड़ पास पहुंचा युवक, देखें तस्वीरें

28 दिसंबर 2019

meghana naidu
Bollywood

कुशल पंजाबी के सुसाइड के बाद आया एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड मेघना नायडू का बयान, कहा- 'कोई दिमागी तौर पर...'

28 दिसंबर 2019

मौसम का हाल।
Education

आखिर दिल्ली और आस-पास के इलाकों में क्यों पड़ रही है कड़ाके की ठंड, वैज्ञानिकों ने बताई वजह

28 दिसंबर 2019

Tata Harrier SUV Discount
Automobiles

Maruti Swift की कीमत में मिल रही है टाटा की ये शानदार SUV, बचे हैं केवल तीन दिन!

28 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

नगर निगम की बोर्ड बैठक में जमकर हंगामा
Meerut

मेरठ: बोर्ड बैठक में जबरदस्त हंगामा, गफ्फार को सदन से बाहर निकालने की जिद पर अड़े भाजपा पार्षद

मेरठ में नगर निगम की बोर्ड बैठक शुरू होते ही पार्षद अब्दुल गफ्फार के विरोध में हंगामा शुरू हो गया। भाजपा पार्षदों ने पार्षद गफ्फार को सदन से बाहर करने या फिर माफी मांगने की मांग कर दी।

28 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सीएम योगी
Meerut

सीएम योगी जल्द करेंगे इन जिलों का दौरा, हवाई मार्ग से नहीं नौकायान से पहुंचेंगे हस्तिनापुर

28 दिसंबर 2019

demo pic
Meerut

‘आयुष्मान’ की छाया में 12550 फर्जी लाभार्थी , फिर होगा सूची का सत्यापन

28 दिसंबर 2019

high alert
Meerut

मेरठ समेत पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश में आज हाई अलर्ट, कई जिलों में कल तक स्कूलों की छुट्टी

27 दिसंबर 2019

यूपी में ठंड का कहर
Meerut

ठंड का कहर, बागपत में एक की मौत, बिजनौर में 2 डिग्री रहा न्यूनतम तापमान

28 दिसंबर 2019

अस्पताल पहुंची पुलिस
Meerut

यूपी: दिनदहाड़े विधवा महिला की गोली मारकर हत्या, वजह तलाशने में जुटे पुलिस अफसर

28 दिसंबर 2019

स्कूलों की छुट्टी
Meerut

कड़ाके की ठंड के कारण मेरठ में डीएम के आदेश पर सोमवार को खुलेंगे बारहवीं कक्षा तक के सभी स्कूल

26 दिसंबर 2019

winter and fog
Meerut

गलन वाली सर्दी... शीतलहर से बढ़ी ठिठुरन, 18 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से चली सर्द हवाएं

23 दिसंबर 2019

कोच के साथ विजय चहल
Meerut

पिता की तेरहवीं छोड़ नम आंखों से बॉक्सिंग खेलने पहुंचा विजय, ये है देश के लिए सपना

27 दिसंबर 2019

missing teen girl found in jaipur
Meerut

लापता किशोरी जयपुर से बरामद

28 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

अमर उजाला शब्द सम्मान 2019: 'आकाशदीप' अलंकरण से सम्मानित हुए ज्ञानरंजन और भालचंद्र नेमाडे

हिंदी के प्रख्यात कथाकार-संपादक ज्ञानरंजन और मराठी के विख्यात कवि-उपन्यासकार भालचंद्र नेमाडे को मुंबई में अमर उजाला शब्द सम्मान के सर्वोच्च अलंकरण 'आकाशदीप' से नवाजा गया।

28 दिसंबर 2019

यूपी पुलिस 1:02

यूपी पुलिस पर प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा का गंभीर आरोप, बोलीं- मेरा गला दबाकर रोका, दिया धक्का

28 दिसंबर 2019

डॉक्टर 1:54

बढ़ती ठंड में रखें अपना खास ख्याल, सुनें डॉक्टर की सलाह

28 दिसंबर 2019

बीएस धनोआ 1:31

पूर्व IAF चीफ बीएस धनोआ का बयान, एयर स्ट्राइक को तैयार थी वायुसेना मगर यूपीए सरकार ने नहीं दी इजाजत

28 दिसंबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:55

एक ग्रह जहां बरसते हैं हीरे, उड़ते हैं जमे हुए बादल

28 दिसंबर 2019

Related

police reached at point after one hour
Meerut

युवती को नोंचते रहे दरिंदे, सूचना मिलने पर भी एक घंटे देर से पहुंची पुलिस

27 दिसंबर 2019

तेज रफ्तार कार दो राउड पलटने के बाद खेत में सीधे हो गई।
Meerut

कार खेत में पलटी, तीन घायल

28 दिसंबर 2019

gram panchyat of rohta block backward from target
Meerut

रोहटा ब्लॉक की कई ग्राम पंचायतें लक्ष्य से पिछड़ीं

28 दिसंबर 2019

Expressway caught speed at Partapur Tirahe
Meerut

मेरठ दिल्ली एक्सप्रेस वे परतापुर तिराहे पर काम ने पकडी रफतार,सर्विस रोड बननी शुरु-फोटो

28 दिसंबर 2019

intellegence dept alert in sardhana
Meerut

सरधना में भी खुफिया विभाग की नजर

28 दिसंबर 2019

महापंचायत स्थागित करने के विरोध में दौराला में बैठक करते किसान।
Meerut

'राकेश टिकैत को किसी ने भड़काया'

28 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited