Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut News ›   Meerut News : Two loving couples including the helper of poet have requested the police for protection

UP: कवि के हेल्पर ने दूसरे समुदाय की युवती से रचाई शादी,दो प्रेमी जोड़ों ने जताया जान का खतरा,सुरक्षा की गुहार

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, मेरठ Published by: कपिल kapil Updated Fri, 20 Jan 2023 02:21 PM IST
सार

Meerut News : कवि के हेल्पर ने दूसरे समुदाय की युवती से प्रेम विवाह कर लिया। दो प्रेमी जोड़ों ने जान का खतरा जताया है और पुलिस से सुरक्षा की गुहार लगाई है।

एसएसपी रोहित सिंह सजवाण
एसएसपी रोहित सिंह सजवाण - फोटो : amar ujala
विस्तार

मेरठ में कवि सौरभ सुमन के हेल्पर ने एक मुस्लिम लड़की से शादी कर ली। इसके बाद दंपती ने सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर सदर बाजार थाने में सुरक्षा की गुहार लगाई है। उधर, लिसाड़ीगेट के दंपती ने एसएसपी से सुरक्षा की गुहार लगाई है।



सदर बाजार थाने पहुंचे सौरभ सुमन ने बताया कि 15 सालों से उनके निवास पर काम कर रहे साजन ने सदर बाजार के ही रहने वाली विशेष समुदाय की युवती से 11 जनवरी को शादी कर ली थी। दोनों आठ जनवरी को किसी को बिना बताए चले गए। आर्य समाज में पिपरौल बदायूं में विवाह कर लिया। 


आरोप है कि युवती के परिजनों के द्वारा जान से मारने की धमकी दी जा रही है, जिसके बाद पति-पत्नी को लेकर सौरभ सुमन थाने पहुंचे और सुरक्षा देने की मांग रखी। प्रेमी युगल ने अपनी जान का खतरा भी जताया। 

यह मामला थाना रेलवे रोड का होने के कारण वहां भेज दिया गया है। रेलवे रोड पुलिस ने युवती पक्ष पर धमकी देने और हमले की धारा में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर ली है। चार आरोपी हिरासत में ले लिए हैं।

यह भी पढ़ें: UP: निशाने पर था RSS नेता का घर, मौज-मस्ती के लिए रची ऐसी साजिश, चौंका देगी महिला 'लेडी डॉन' की पूरी कहानी

प्रेमी युगल ने एसएसपी दफ्तर पहुंचकर जताया जान का खतरा

मेरठ के लिसाड़ी गेट क्षेत्र में आठ महीने पहले लव मैरिज करने वाले जोया और अमान को जान का खतरा सता रहा है। युवती का परिवार अब उनकी जान का दुश्मन बन गया है। बृहस्पतिवार को पति के साथ एसएसपी ऑफिस पहुंची महिला ने सुरक्षा की गुहार लगाई है। एसएसपी ने थाना पुलिस को कार्रवाई के आदेश दिए हैं।

पुलिस के मुताबिक, जोया ने बताया कि उसने आठ महीने पहले लिसाड़ी गांव के रहने वाले अमान के साथ लव मैरिज की थी। इसके बाद से वह अपने पति के घर पर ही रह रही है। युवती का आरोप है कि शादी के बाद उसका परिवार उसकी और उसके पति की जान का दुश्मन बन गया है। दोनों को जान से मारने की धमकी दी जा रही है।

जोया और उसके ससुराल वालों को फंसाने के लिए युवती के परिजनों ने उसके भाई साद को घर से गायब कर दिया। युवती के पति पर अपने बेटे के अपहरण का आरोप लगा दिया। 

यह भी पढ़ें: Meerut: स्कूल में तमंचा लेकर पहुंचा 11वीं का छात्र, मचा हड़कंप, पुलिस पूछताछ में उगला प्लानिंग का सच 

पीड़िता का आरोप है कि स्थानीय पुलिस भी उसके मायके वालों के साथ मिल गई है। इसके चलते बीती 15 जनवरी को उसके पिता और चाचा सहित कई रिश्तेदारों ने ससुराल पहुंचकर युवती के साथ मारपीट की और उसे जबरन साथ ले जाने की कोशिश की। दंपती ने बताया कि घटना के बाद से वह अपनी जान बचाते घूम रहे हैं।
