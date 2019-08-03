शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Man was tied with truck and beaten over robbery, Shamli

यूपी: डकैती के आरोप में युवक को ट्रक से बांधकर पीटा, पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शामली Updated Sat, 03 Aug 2019 01:43 AM IST
युवक को बांधकर पीटा
युवक को बांधकर पीटा - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
शामली के थाना भवन इलाके में डकैती के आरोप में एक युवक को ट्रक से बांधकर स्थानीय लोगों द्वारा पीटा गया। इस मामले पर एसपी राजेश कुमार श्रीवास्तव ने संज्ञान लेते हुए कहा कि डकैत को पकड़ लिया गया है। 
विज्ञापन
 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

शिक्षक
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज: शिक्षक भर्ती में अधिकारी बहाल, अभ्यर्थी बेहाल

3 अगस्त 2019

पीड़िता के कार को मारी ट्रक ने टक्कर
Lucknow

उन्नाव कांड: ट्रक चालक और क्लीनर के पुलिस कस्टडी रिमांड पर सुनवाई आज

3 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Agra

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी पर युवक ने की आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट, भाजपा विधायक ने दर्ज कराई रिपोर्ट

3 अगस्त 2019

यहां पर हैं नौकरी के ढेरो मौके, क्या आप हैं तैयार
Himalayan Institute of Technology

यहां पर हैं नौकरी के ढेरो मौके, क्या आप हैं तैयार
बदमाशों की घेराबंदी के दौरान क्षतिग्रस्त हुई पुलिस की कार
Agra

यूपीः गश्त कर रहे सिपाहियों को रौंदने की कोशिश, गैंगस्टर आरोपी ने किया जानलेवा हमला

3 अगस्त 2019

उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस
Agra

महिला से दुष्कर्म करने वाले आरोपी दरोगा को जेल, साथी संग मिलकर बनाया था वीडियो

3 अगस्त 2019

अनुप्रिया पटेल
Lucknow

अपना दल (एस) आज बस्ती से शुरू करेगा सदस्यता अभियान, अनुप्रिया खुद संभालेंगी कमान

3 अगस्त 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
विज्ञापन
shamli news suprendendent of police shamli crime news
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Supreme Court Comment on Unnao case
Delhi NCR

देश में जो हो रहा है परेशान करने वाला है, उन्नाव दुष्कर्म कांड पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट की टिप्पणी

2 अगस्त 2019

malaika arora
Bollywood

करण की पार्टी पर सवाल उठाकर ट्रोल हुए विधायक बोले-'सितारों के पाखंड का पर्दाफाश जरूर करूंगा'

2 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल से परेशान मरीज और उसके परिजन
Delhi NCR

डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल: सात हजार ऑपरेशन टले, 80 हजार से ज्यादा मरीजों को नहीं मिला इलाज

2 अगस्त 2019

Sunny Deol with Son Karan
Bollywood

400 फीट ऊपर से बेटे को गिरता देख सनी देओल की हुई थी ऐसी हालत, इंटरव्यू में किया खुलासा

2 अगस्त 2019

Payal Rohatgi
Bollywood

पायल रोहतगी ने जोमैटो को बताया सेक्युलर आउटलेट, बोलीं- ग्राहक नहीं मिलेंगे अब हिंदुस्तान में

2 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
Vicky Kaushal
Bollywood

14 हजार फीट ऊपर भारतीयों सैनिकों के बीच पहुंचे विक्की कौशल, पहली बार बनाकर खिलाई रोटी

2 अगस्त 2019

Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur
Bollywood

इस करोड़पति प्रोड्यूसर ने विद्या बालन से की थी तीसरी शादी, बर्थडे पर जानें इनके रोचक किस्से

2 अगस्त 2019

Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha
Bollywood

दीया मिर्जा के पति से अलग होने की ये है वजह, स्क्रिप्ट राइटर से निकले साहिल के करीबी रिश्ते

2 अगस्त 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

राजधानी में महफूज नहीं नारी, रोजाना छह दुष्कर्म और नौ से छेड़छाड़, अफसरों के दावे फेल

2 अगस्त 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर हसन अली का ट्वीट, नूंह की बेटी शामिया आरजू से रिश्ता अभी पक्का नहीं

2 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Marriage
Meerut

दारोगा ने कुंवारा हूं कहकर महिला सिपाही से रचाई शादी, बस एक गलती से खुल गया भेद

यूपी पुलिस के एक दरोगा के खिलाफ अविवाहित बताकर धोखे से शादी करने और यौन शोषण करने समेत गंभीर धाराओं में शहर कोतवाली में मुकदमा दर्ज हुआ है।

2 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
कोमल का फाइल फोटो।
Meerut

नवविवाहिता की चंदनगोह के काटने व पति की सदमे से मौत

3 अगस्त 2019

पुलिस अधिकारी से मिलते भीम आर्मी कार्यकर्ता
Meerut

भीम आर्मी कार्यकर्ताओं ने कोतवाली में किया विरोध प्रदर्शन, वायरल वीडियो से भड़का गुस्सा

2 अगस्त 2019

कपसाड़ के पूर्व प्रधान बबलू उर्प विश्वास व अवधेश कुमार को बबलू मर्डर में जेल भेजते हुए।
Meerut

प्रेमी संग मिलकर कराई थी पति बबलू की हत्या

3 अगस्त 2019

FIR against bike boat director
Meerut

बाइक बोट निदेशक के खिलाफ ठेकेदार ने दर्ज कराया मुकदमा

3 अगस्त 2019

NMC Bill: Then there may be opposition
Meerut

एनएमसी बिल : फिर हो सकता है विरोध

3 अगस्त 2019

youth assaulted
Meerut

युवक पर जानलेवा हमला

3 अगस्त 2019

यूपी पुलिस
Meerut

बागपत: भाजपा के पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष ने तहसील में लिपिक से की मारपीट, हंगामा

2 अगस्त 2019

Tokens system for OPD patients: Rama Raman
Meerut

ओपीडी केमरीजों के लिए शुरू करें टोकन व्यवस्था : रमा रमण

3 अगस्त 2019

शहर में बारिश से जलभराव
Meerut

पश्चिमी यूपी में कहीं बारिश तो कहीं सूखा, अभी तीन दिनों तक रहेगा मिलाजुला असर

2 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

कुलदीप सेंगर की जेल के बाहर का VIDEO वायरल, जेलकर्मी को रिश्वत देते दिखा युवक

सीतापुर जेल के बाहर का एक वीडियो वायरल हुआ है। जिसमें पुलिसकर्मी रिश्वत लेता दिख रहा है। इसी जेल में उन्नाव रेप केस का आरोपी कुलदीप सेंगर बंद है।

2 अगस्त 2019

यूएपीए 3:08

राज्यसभा में UAPA संशोधन बिल पर कांग्रेस बीजेपी आमने-सामने, जानिए UAPA बिल की खास बातें

2 अगस्त 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:35

क्यों लता मंगेशकर से हो रही इस गरीब महिला की तुलना

2 अगस्त 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:28

देखिए, कितनी ऊंची इमारत का निर्माण कर सकता है इंसान

2 अगस्त 2019

वरुण धवन 1:09

स्ट्रीट डांसर की शूटिंग खत्म कर पापा के दफ्तर के बाहर नजर आए वरुण, जल्द शुरू होगी कुली नंबर 1

2 अगस्त 2019

Related

मेरठ-बुलंदशहर हाईवे
Meerut

मेरठ-बुलंदशहर हाईवे की दो लेन तैयार, फर्राटा भर रहे वाहन

2 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Meerut

आधार कार्ड बनाने में मेरठ अव्वल, उपभोक्ताओं की सुविधाओं पर विशेष ध्यान

2 अगस्त 2019

तमंचे की गोली से काटा जन्मदिन का केक
Meerut

बर्थडे पार्टी: तमंचे की गोली से केक काटकर मनाया जश्न, आरोपी युवक के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज

1 अगस्त 2019

अस्पताल में घायल से पूछताछ करती पुलिस
Meerut

मेरठ: व्यापारी ने अपने सिर से सटाकर मारी गोली, हालत गंभीर, सूदखोरों से परेशान होकर उठाया ये कदम!

2 अगस्त 2019

हत्यारोपी विजय धामा को ले जाती पुलिस
Meerut

हत्यारोपी विजय धामा ने किए चौंकाने वाले खुलासे, उपचुनाव में किया था प्रधान के बेटे का मर्डर

2 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Meerut

प्रसव से ठीक पहले शौहर ने फोन पर दिया तलाक, पंचायत में पांच दिन का बच्चा भी छीना

1 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited