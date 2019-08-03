यूपी: डकैती के आरोप में युवक को ट्रक से बांधकर पीटा, पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया

Shamli: A man was tied with a truck & beaten up by locals in Thana Bhawan area after he was caught committing robbery at a house in the locality. SP Rajesh Kumar Srivastav says, "the robber has been arrested". (02.08.19) pic.twitter.com/RgfhVqEFsi— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 2, 2019
2 अगस्त 2019