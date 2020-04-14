शहर चुनें

पीएम मोदी ने की लाॅकडाउन अवधि 3 मई तक बढ़ाने की घोषणा, सब्जी मंडी और राशन की दुकानों पर फिर उमड़ी भीड़

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Tue, 14 Apr 2020 12:54 PM IST
लॉकडाउन
लॉकडाउन - फोटो : amar ujala
पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने लाॅकडाउन की अवधि को 3 मई तक बढ़ाने की घोषणा कर दी है। वहीं लाॅकडाउन की अवधि बढ़ने की जानकारी के बाद लोगों ने राशन और अन्य जरूरी सामान की खरीदारी की। सुबह से ही लोगों की  भीड़ रही। आगे जानें पश्चिमी यूपी में कहां कैसा है हाल :-
lockdown in west up lokdown latest update lockdown news up lockdown news meerut lockdown update saharanpur कोरोना वायरस हाॅटस्पाॅट

