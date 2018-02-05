अपना शहर चुनें

सोतीगंज में हाजीगल्ला की फॉरच्यूनर सीज

Meerut Bureau Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 02:40 AM IST
मेरठ। सोतीगंज में सदर बाजार पुलिस ने हाजी गल्ला की फॉर्च्यूनर गाड़ी सीज कर दी। इंस्पेक्टर सदर बाजार प्रशांत कपिल ने बताया कि यह गाड़ी सड़क पर अवैध तरीके से खड़ी थी। कागजात मांगे जाने पर भी गाड़ी के कागजात नहीं दिखाए गए। इंस्पेक्टर ने बताया कि गाड़ी को सीज कर थाने भेज दिया था।

