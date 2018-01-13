Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   महिला की हत्या, खेत में मिला शव

महिला की हत्या, खेत में मिला शव

Meerut Bureau Updated Sat, 13 Jan 2018 02:13 AM IST
युवती की हत्या कर शव खेत में फेंका
मेरठ। परतापुर थानाक्षेत्र के गेझा गांव में एक युवती का खून से लथपथ शव खेत में पड़ा मिला। उसके चेहरे और गले पर चोट के निशान थे। किसी गर्म चीज या सिगरेट से दागने की आशंका भी लग रही है।
शुक्रवार सुबह करीब 11 बजे ग्रामीणों ने शव को देख पुलिस को सूचना दी। पतापुर पुलिस ने जांच पड़ताल की तो खेत में एक दो जगह खून भी पड़ा मिला। पुलिस के अनुसार महिला ने नीले रंग का सूट पहना था। उसकी उम्र करीब 25 साल थी। जिस खेत में शव मिला है वो खेत गेझा-अघेड़ा मार्ग पर है। सड़क से उसकी दूरी 25-30 मीटर है। पुलिस को आशंका है कि युवती की हत्या कहीं ओर कर शव को यहां फेंका गया है। शव की शिनाख्त नहीं हो पाई है। पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। सीओ ब्रह्मपुरी अखिलेश भदौरिया ने बताया कि पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आने की बाद ही पता चलेगा कि युवती की मौत कैसे हुई।
खास बात
परतापुर के गेझा गांव के खेत में मिला शव, चेहरे, गले पर चोट के निशान

Spotlight

bigg boss 11 shilpa shinde fun with puneesh sharma and vikas gupta in task
Television

Bigg Boss 11: शिल्पा से रात में नाचने को बोले विकास-पुनीश, बोलीं- 'ऐसा लग रहा मैं तुम्हारी...'

12 जनवरी 2018

film review mukkabaaz anurag kashyap vineet kumar singh jimmy shergill
Movie Review

Film Review: अनुराग का जोरदार पंच, जाति और खेल का समीकरण है MUKKABAAZ

12 जनवरी 2018

first look nawazuddin siddiqui in web series mcmafia on amazon prime
Bollywood

McMafia में इस अंदाज में दिखेंगे नवाज, वेब सीरीज की दुनिया में रखा कदम

12 जनवरी 2018

Rishi Kapoor makes a female fan cry Ranbir kapoor personally apologised
Bollywood

रेस्‍त्रां में महिला के साथ ऋषि कपूर ने की ऐसी हरकत, बेटे रणबीर ने शर्मिंदा होकर मांगी माफी

12 जनवरी 2018

ayushmann khurrana released toffee song bachpan
Bollywood

'Toffee' में 'बचपन' की याद दिला रहे आयुष्मान खुराना, गाना सुनकर होंगे इमोशनल

12 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestant puneesh sharma declared the winner in house
Television

Bigg Boss की चालबाजी को समझ गया ये कंटेस्टेंट, फिनाले से 3 दिन पहले Winner किया घोषित

12 जनवरी 2018

vacancy in Indira Gandhi Medical College for post of Senior resident
Government Jobs

इंदिरा गांधी मेडिकल कॉलेज में सीनियर रेजीडेंट के पदों पर वैकेंसी, निशुल्क आवेदन

12 जनवरी 2018

vacancy in ITI Limited for post of Assistant Executive Engineers
Government Jobs

ITI लिमिटेड में असिस्टेंट एग्जीक्यूटिव इंजीनियर्स के लिए वैकेंसी, 2 फरवरी लास्ट डेट

12 जनवरी 2018

week 1st barc report trp rating of tv shows bigg boss 11 out of the list
Television

फिनाले वीक का Bigg Boss को नहीं मिला फायदा, TRP लिस्ट में टॉप-10 से बाहर

12 जनवरी 2018

kangana ranaut and karan johar patch up at indias next superstar
Bollywood

तो क्या कंगना नहीं भुला पा रहीं हैं करण से दुश्मनी, बोलीं- 'शो में जहर पिलाते हैं'

12 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

islamic flag in kanpur man
Kanpur

कानपुर के एक घर पर लहरा रहा था हरा झंडा, पाक का झंडा हाेने की बात कहकर लाेगाें ने बुलाई पुल‌िस

देशभक्ती हाे ताे इन जनाब जैसी हाे नहीं ताे देशभक्त हाेने का काेई फायदा नहीं। हम अापकाे कानपुर की एक अनाेखी घटना के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं ज‌िसे पढ़ने अाैर सुनने के बाद अाप साेचने के ल‌िये मजबूर हाे जाएंगे।

11 जनवरी 2018

charter school teacher sexually assaults minor boy student from two years in Miami, Florida
International

नाबालिग छात्र से दो साल तक संबंध बनाती रही महिला टीचर, ऐसे सामने आया सच

12 जनवरी 2018

Noida: Daughter caught with lover, killed her Father

प्रेमी के साथ आपत्तिजनक हालत में थी बेटी, अचानक आ गया पिता और...

8 जनवरी 2018

Pakistan: Eight year old minor girl rape and murder in Kasur 
International

पाकिस्तान में 8 साल की मासूम से रेप पर बवाल, कूड़े के ढेर में मिली लाश, फायरिंग में 2 की मौत

10 जनवरी 2018

चौधरी अड्डे से जल्द हटेगी अवैध पार्किंग
Rampur Bushahar

चौधरी अड्डे से जल्द हटेगी अवैध पार्किंग

12 जनवरी 2018

man raped woman for nine years in gurugram
Delhi NCR

अधेड़ ने शादी का झांसा देकर 9 साल तक किया दुष्कर्म, फिर कराया गर्भपात

12 जनवरी 2018

Thirteen year old boy killed six year girl in Assam
National

13 साल के लड़के ने की 6 साल की बच्ची की हत्या, वजह जानकर उड़ जाएंगे होश

6 जनवरी 2018

After a year, the dead body was removed from the grave in rajasthan
Jaipur

हत्या के बाद दफनाए शव को एक साल बाद जमीन खोदकर निकलवाया, ये है मामला

12 जनवरी 2018

Wife stopped high speed train just because her husband was late to catch the journey
International

पति के लिए बीवी ने रोकी ट्रेन, गार्ड्स से भी भिड़ गई, चुकानी पड़ी बड़ी कीमत

12 जनवरी 2018

wife's murder in alwar, police investigating the case
Jaipur

पति को था पत्नी पर शक, ससुर समझाता रहा और​​ फिर हुआ ये

10 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

CCTV: कुछ ऐसे पुलिस को चकमा दे रहे थे ये अपराधी

गुजरात के मेहसाणा में चार लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया। जानकारी के मुताबिक पकड़े गए लोग वाहन चोर गिरोह के सदस्य थे। गिरफ्तारी का ये पूरा वाकया सीसीटीवी में कैद हो गया।

12 जनवरी 2018

VIDEO POLICEMAN RAPED 6 YEAR OLD GIRL BEATEN BY LOCALS IN SURAJPUR GREATER NOIDA 1:21

वीडियो : ग्रेटर नोएडा में सिपाही ने 6 साल की बच्ची से किया रेप

12 जनवरी 2018

doctor commits suicide in vipulkhand in lucknow, police found cctv footage 0:56

सीसीटीवी फुटेज में खुला डॉक्टर की खुदकुशी का राज, पत्नी हुई शर्मसार

12 जनवरी 2018

7-year-old dies after allegedly being beaten up by teacher in ghaziabad 1:25

स्कूल में हुई सात साल के बच्चे की ऐसी पिटाई, अस्पताल में चली गई जान

12 जनवरी 2018

police detained Suspicious person from kushinagar express train from basti station 0:58

ट्रेन में कर रहा था पाकिस्तान से जुड़ी ऐसी बाते, पुलिस ने लिया हिरासत में

12 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

विभाग के चल रहे सभी प्रोजेक्टों की ली विस्तृत जानकारी
Rohtak

विभाग के चल रहे सभी प्रोजेक्टों की ली विस्तृत जानकारी

13 जनवरी 2018

घुसकानी
Rohtak

घुसकानी

13 जनवरी 2018

शिमला के माल रोड से निकाले रोहतक के व्यापारी के अकाउंट से पैसे
Rohtak

शिमला के माल रोड से निकाले रोहतक के व्यापारी के अकाउंट से पैसे

13 जनवरी 2018

शादी के लिए बदली प्रेमिका की जन्मतिथि
Rohtak

शादी के लिए बदली प्रेमिका की जन्मतिथि

13 जनवरी 2018

टैक्स नहीं लेते हैं, ग्राहकों को बताएंगे व्यापारी
Rohtak

टैक्स नहीं लेते हैं, ग्राहकों को बताएंगे व्यापारी

13 जनवरी 2018

खाली रैक की चपेट में आई ट्रैक्टर ट्राली, रेल यातायात प्रभावित
Rohtak

खाली रैक की चपेट में आई ट्रैक्टर ट्राली, रेल यातायात प्रभावित

13 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.