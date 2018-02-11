अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   एमएमए ने की बजट पर पैनल परिचर्चा

एमएमए ने की बजट पर पैनल परिचर्चा

Meerut Bureau Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 02:56 AM IST
मेरठ। आईआईए भवन मोहकमपुर में शनिवार को मेरठ मैनेजमेंट एसोसिएशन (एमएमए) द्वारा बजट 2018-19 पर पैनल परिचर्चा का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंट और जीएसटी अधिवक्ताओं के साथ ही व्यापारियों ने भाग लिया। परिचर्चा में बजट में फायदे और नुकसान को लेकर ज्यादा फोकस रहा।
एमएमए के अध्यक्ष अंकुर जग्गी की अध्यक्षता और एमएमए के अधिशासी निदेशक कपिल गहलोत के संचालन में आयोजित परिचर्चा में चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंट की तरफ से सीए रोहित अग्रवाल, जीएसटी की तरफ से अधिवक्ता अंकुर जैन और व्यापारियों की तरफ से रवि प्रकाश अग्रवाल व राकेश महाजन ने भाग लिया। इन सभी ने बजट पर विस्तार से विचार रखे। सीए रोहित अग्रवाल ने सीए ऑडिट में हुए बदलाव पर विस्तार से बताया। वहीं, अधिवक्ता अंकुर जैन ने जीएसटी अब किस तरह काम करेगा, इसे लेकर जानकारी दी। वहीं व्यापारी प्रतिनिधियों ने बजट में व्यापारियों के फायदे नुकसान पर विस्तार से विचार रखे। एमएमए के पूर्व अध्यक्ष अंकित सिंघल ने आभार जताया।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Lucknow is ready for musical night of Movie Aiyaary in association with Amar Ujala
Bollywood

'अवध में अय्यारी' के लिए तैयार है लखनऊ, म्यूजिकल नाइट में फिल्मी कलाकार बांधेंगे समां

10 फरवरी 2018

Ssharad Malhotra girlfriend Pooja Bisht may Debut with Rajneesh Duggal in horror film
Television

मौनी रॉय के बाद एक और टीवी एक्ट्रेस चलीं बॉलीवुड, मिला ये खास रोल

10 फरवरी 2018

Deepika padukone did not get any time to celebrate the success of padmaavat
Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण ने नहीं मनाया 'पद्मावत' की सफलता का जश्न, जानिए कारण

10 फरवरी 2018

shahrukh khan says he does not go in search of films, they come to him
Bollywood

शाहरुख का फिल्मी करियर पर बड़ा बयान, कहा-मैं फिल्मों के पास नहीं जाता, फिल्में मेरे पास आती हैं

10 फरवरी 2018

Television actress Akanksha Puri wishes to have partner like Lord Shiva
Television

टीवी की 'पार्वती' को चाहिए ऐसा पति, भगवान शिव की तपस्या से मनोकामना होगी पूरी

10 फरवरी 2018

Prachi Desai shared her new look photo on social media
Bollywood

प्राची देसाई ने नए लुक में शेयर की फोटो, देखकर आंखों पर नहीं होगा यकीन

10 फरवरी 2018

gully boy first official picture ranveer singh and alia bhatt
Bollywood

वैलेंटाइन पर आलिया भट्ट और रणवीर सिंह क्यों हैं उदास, दिल टूटा है या वजह कुछ और..

10 फरवरी 2018

commando actor Vidyut Jammwal Gets INJURED While Shooting For Junglee
Bollywood

स्टंट करते हुए विद्युत जामवल के सिर पर लगी चोट, खून से लथपथ फोटो आई सामने

10 फरवरी 2018

Ruslaan Mumtaz celebrates wife birthday in a romantic style shared bathtub picture
Television

टीवी के इस एक्टर ने खास अंदाज में मनाया पत्नी का बर्थडे, बाथटब में खिंचवाई फोटो

10 फरवरी 2018

Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh follows hollywood star johnny depp, wants to be like him
Bollywood

इस हॉलीवुड स्टार के नक्शेकदम पर चल रहे हैं रणवीर सिंह, खुद किया खुलासा

10 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

JDU declared not to contest Bihar byelections Jitan Ram Manjhi claims for Jahanabad seat
Bihar

बिहार में जदयू नहीं लड़ेगा उपचुनाव, मांझी ने दिए एनडीए छोड़ने के संकेत

बिहार में एक लोकसभा और दो विधानसभा सीटों पर होने वाले उपचुनाव को लेकर राजनीतिक दलों में खींचतान का खेल शुरू हो गया है।

10 फरवरी 2018

Bihar jdu mla sarfaraj ahmad resigns from assembly says Tejashwi Yadav
Bihar

उपचुनाव से पहले दिग्गज नेता ने छोड़ा नीतीश का साथ, तेजस्वी बोले- अभी लगेंगे और झटके

10 फरवरी 2018

all details about fidayeen attack in jammu and kashmir
Jammu

सुंजवां हमलाः जानें कब-कब आतंकियों ने बनाया है सेना के कैंपों को निशाना

11 फरवरी 2018

attack in the army camp, the ruckus in the j&k assembly
Jammu

आतंकियों की घुसपैठ कराने में रोहिंग्या मुसलमानों का हाथ? विधानसभा में लगे 'पाक जिंदाबाद' के नारे

10 फरवरी 2018

सांसद राजेन्द्र अग्रवाल और पूर्व भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष लक्ष्मीकांत वाजपेयी प्रदेश कार्यसमिति में शामिल
Meerut

सांसद राजेन्द्र अग्रवाल और पूर्व भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष लक्ष्मीकांत वाजपेयी प्रदेश कार्यसमिति में शामिल

11 फरवरी 2018

Anandiben Patel said a career can also be made in Pakoda making
Madhya Pradesh

अब आनंदीबेन पटेल बोलीं, पकौड़े में भी करियर बनाया जा सकता है

10 फरवरी 2018

a dios issues notice for prohibition of touching feet.
Lucknow

पैर छूने से परेशान हुआ अफसर, नोटिस जारी कर लगवा दिया प्रतिबंध

11 फरवरी 2018

lady didnt get the promotion as she was pregnant
Delhi NCR

गर्भवती होने के कारण रोका प्रमोशन तो HC ने लगाई फटकार, कहा- ये स्वीकार नहीं किया जाएगा

10 फरवरी 2018

upsssc will continue the recruitment procedure of previous government jobs
Lucknow

सपा राज की अटकीं 20,000 भर्तियों का रास्ता साफ, UPSSSC फिर करेगी काम शुरू

10 फरवरी 2018

झूठी शिकायत पर किया था निलंबन, कोर्ट से मांगेंगे न्याय : फार्मासिस्ट
Rohtak

झूठी शिकायत पर किया था निलंबन, कोर्ट से मांगेंगे न्याय : फार्मासिस्ट

11 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

यूपी डीजीपी का महकमे को साफ संदेश, अपराधियों में हो पुलिस का खौफ

शनिवार को यूपी के डीजीपी ओपी सिंह मेरठ पहुंचे और पुलिस लाइन में क्राइम ब्रांच के नवनिर्मित भवन का उद्घाटन किया। समारोह के बाद प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में ओपी सिंह ने साफ शब्दों में महकमें को संदेश दिया कि अपराधियों में पुलिस का खौफ होना चाहिए।

10 फरवरी 2018

CHIEF MINISTER MARRIAGE SCHEME BIJNOR 101 MARRIAGES AND NIKAH 1:20

मुख्यमंत्री विवाह योजना में हुए कुल 101 निकाह और शादियां, ऐसा रहा नजारा

10 फरवरी 2018

A muder of pujari in baghpat 1:18

बागपत में पुजारी की दिल दहला देने वाली हत्या

10 फरवरी 2018

student shot dead in baghpat 0:31

इंटर की परीक्षा देने जा रहे छात्र को इसलिए मार दी गोली

10 फरवरी 2018

Fire in a moving car in Meerut 0:48

मेरठ में चलती कार इसलिए बन गई आग का गोला

10 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Approval for running cold storage in TTZ for potato storage
India News

आलू भंडारण के लिए टीटीजेड में कोल्ड स्टोरेज को चलाने की मिली मंजूरी

11 फरवरी 2018

ललितपुर में आज भी पदस्थ हैं डीएम जुहेर बिन सगीर!
Lalitpur

ललितपुर में आज भी पदस्थ हैं डीएम जुहेर बिन सगीर!

11 फरवरी 2018

अन्य: अब मिलेगा सरकारी स्कूलों की दुर्दशा सुधारने के लिए बजट
Lalitpur

अन्य: अब मिलेगा सरकारी स्कूलों की दुर्दशा सुधारने के लिए बजट

11 फरवरी 2018

बूथ स्तर को मजबूत करेगी सपा
Lalitpur

बूथ स्तर को मजबूत करेगी सपा

11 फरवरी 2018

सागौन की अवैध लकड़ी से भरा पकड़ा ट्रक
Lalitpur

सागौन की अवैध लकड़ी से भरा पकड़ा ट्रक

11 फरवरी 2018

39 लाख से सुधरेंगी गल्ला मूंडी में व्यवस्थाएं
Lalitpur

39 लाख से सुधरेंगी गल्ला मूंडी में व्यवस्थाएं

11 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.