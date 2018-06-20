शहर चुनें

10 घंटे देरी से पहुंची नौचंदी और राज्यरानी एक्सप्रेस

Meerut Bureau Updated Wed, 20 Jun 2018 02:36 AM IST
10 घंटे देरी से पहुंची नौचंदी और राज्यरानी
मेरठ। तमाम दावों और ट्रेन लेट होने पर आईआरसीटीसी द्वारा यात्रियों को मुफ्त खाना देने की घोषणा के बाद भी ट्रेन राइट टाइम नहीं हो पा रही है। मंगलवार को नौचंदी एक्सप्रेस दस घंटे की देरी से शाम करीब साढ़े चार बजे पहुंची। वहीं सोमवार रात साढ़े दस बजे पहुंचने वाली राज्यरानी एक्सप्रेस मंगलवार सुबह करीब साढ़े आठ बजे पहुंची। देरी के चलते नौचंदी एक्सप्रेस को निर्धारित प्रस्थान समय से करीब दो घंटे और राज्यरानी एक्सप्रेस को सुबह पौने पांच बजे की बजाय छह घंटे की देरी से पूर्वाह्न करीब ग्यारह बजे रवाना किया गया। संगम एक्सप्रेस साढ़े तीन घंटे की देरी से सुबह करीब दस बजे पहुंची। ट्रेनों की देरी से यात्रियों को भारी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ा। स्टेशन अधीक्षक आरपी शर्मा ने बताया कि ट्रेनों को राइट टाइम करने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है।
