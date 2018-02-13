अपना शहर चुनें

वर्धमान एकेडमी में मनाया विदाई समारोह

Meerut Bureau Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 02:36 AM IST
मोना और प्रक्षाल बने मिस, एंड मिस्टर वर्धमान
मेरठ। वर्धमान एकेडमी रेलवे रोड में सोमवार को विदाई समारोह हुआ। 12वीं के छात्रों को 11वीं के छात्रों ने विदाई दी। समारोह का शुभारंभ स्कूल के प्रिंसिपल डॉ. उत्तम सिंह ने किया। छात्रों ने गीत, संगीत, नृत्य व नाटिका की सुंदर प्रस्तुतियां भी दीं। आयोजन में मिस वर्धमान एकेडमी मोना पांडे व मिस्टर वर्धमान एकेडमी प्रक्षाल जैन बने। फातिमा अली मिस फेयरवेल व ऋतिक गोयल मिस्टर फेयरवेल बने। शिक्षकों ने छात्रों को बोर्ड परीक्षा में सफल होने के लिए शुभकामनाएं दीं।

