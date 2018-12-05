शहर चुनें

जिला स्तरीय खेलकूद प्रतियोगिता में सातवें दिन हुए जोरदार मुकाबलें

Meerut Bureau Updated Wed, 05 Dec 2018 01:48 AM IST
खेलकूद प्रतियोगिता में खिलाड़ियों ने दिखाया दम
जानीखुर्द। बागपत रोड स्थित आईटीएम कॉलेज के स्टेडियम में चल रही जिला स्तरीय खेलकूद प्रतियोगिता में सातवें दिन कबड्डी का मुकाबला जनता स्पोर्ट्स एकेडमी ने जीता।
जिला खेलकूद प्रोत्साहन समिति और आईएमएआर ग्रुप द्वारा आयोजित प्रतियोगिता में मंगलवार को अंडर-14 बालक वर्ग कबड्डी प्रतियोगिता में जनता स्पोर्ट्स एकेडमी और एमडीएम पब्लिक स्कूल के बीच फाइनल मुकाबला हुआ। जिसमें जनता स्पोर्ट्स एकेडमी विजयी रहा। क्रिकेट अंडर-21 बालक वर्ग में एसडी सदर कॉलेज ने अपना लीग मैच जीत कर अगले राउंड में जगह बनायी। अंडर-17 बालक वर्ग में मिलेनियम पब्लिक स्कूल और आईटीएम कॉलेज की टीम ने जगह बनाई। प्रतियोगिता के दौरान चेयरमैन आरके गुप्ता, सचिव संजय बंसल, निदेशक डा. पीके वशिष्ठ, पीटीआई मनीष मालिक, अजय कुमार, श्यामवीर सिंह, विनीता शर्मा, नितिन, अनुराग शर्मा, राजेंद्र, आदेश शर्मा व गौरव पुनिया आदि मौजूद रहे।

