Meerut

28 बकायेदारों के काटे कनेक्शन

Meerut Bureau Updated Fri, 28 Sep 2018 03:00 AM IST
बकाएदारों के कनेक्शन काटे
मवाना। एसडीओ मवाना के नेतृत्व में बृहस्पतिवार को टीम ने नगर में बकाएदारों के कनेक्शन काटे और बिल जमा नहीं करने पर मुकदमा दर्ज करने की चेतावनी दी।
एसडीओ मवाना योगेंद्र बजाज ने बताया कि विभाग से लगातार राजस्व बढ़ाने का दबाव है। इसी क्रम में बृहस्पतिवार को लगभग छह लाख के 28 बकाएदारों को नोटिस देकर कनेक्शन काटे गए। इस दौरान बिजली चोरी करने वालों को भी चिह्नित किया गया। उन्होंने बताया कि बकाया जल्द जमा न करने पर मुकदमा दर्ज कराया जाएगा।

meerut
Meerut

जेल में हुए अत्याचार, 2019 में लेंगे बदला

छह माह से जेल में बंद पूर्व बसपा विधायक योगेश वर्मा रासुका हटने के बाद जेल से रिहा होकर दिल्ली एम्स से इलाज कराने के बाद बृहस्पतिवार को पल्लवपुरम फेज एक स्थित अपने आवास पर पहुंचे।

28 सितंबर 2018

अवतार सिंह भड़ाना
Meerut

अवतार सिंह भड़ाना

28 सितंबर 2018

समय से पहले कोहरा, बारिश के बाद बदला मौसम
Meerut

समय से पहले कोहरा, बारिश के बाद बदला मौसम

28 सितंबर 2018

meerut
Meerut

जनता को लड़ाने वाले नेताओं को है कुर्सी जाने का डर

28 सितंबर 2018

दिल्ली रोड पर डायवर्ट हुई रोडवेज, जाम से मुक्ति
Meerut

दिल्ली रोड पर डायवर्ट हुई रोडवेज, जाम से मुक्ति

28 सितंबर 2018

लोकायुक्त टीम आज सुनेगी शिकायतें
Meerut

लोकायुक्त टीम आज सुनेगी शिकायतें

28 सितंबर 2018

भाजयुमो ने धार्मिक स्थल पर चलाया सफाई अभियान
Meerut

भाजयुमो ने धार्मिक स्थल पर चलाया सफाई अभियान

28 सितंबर 2018

लोहियानगर में डंपिंग ग्राउंड में कूडा डालने का फिर हो सकता है विरोध
Meerut

लोहियानगर में डंपिंग ग्राउंड में कूडा डालने का फिर हो सकता है विरोध

28 सितंबर 2018

एनएच 119
Meerut

एनएच 119

28 सितंबर 2018

meerut
Meerut

डीएमए में कवि सम्मेलन का आयोजन

28 सितंबर 2018

कालाबाजारी का गेहूं पकड़ने पर राशन डीलर निलंबित
Meerut

कालाबाजारी का गेहूं पकड़ने पर राशन डीलर निलंबित

28 सितंबर 2018

गंगनहर में मिला अज्ञात शव पोस्टमार्टम को भिजवाया
Meerut

गंगनहर में मिला अज्ञात शव पोस्टमार्टम को भिजवाया

28 सितंबर 2018

meerut
Meerut

डॉ. शिशिर जैन बने आईएमए अध्यक्ष

28 सितंबर 2018

सभासदों ने एसडीएम से की राशन डीलरों की शिकायत
Meerut

सभासदों ने एसडीएम से की राशन डीलरों की शिकायत

28 सितंबर 2018

सट्टा प्रदर्शन में उमड़ी किसानों की भीड़
Meerut

सट्टा प्रदर्शन में उमड़ी किसानों की भीड़

28 सितंबर 2018

मेरठ इलेवन ने बिहार टाइगर को हराया
Meerut

मेरठ इलेवन ने बिहार टाइगर को हराया

28 सितंबर 2018

