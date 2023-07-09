UP : मैनपुरी में बिजली गिरने से महिला समेत तीन की मौत, मृतकों के परिजनों को मिलेंगे 4-4 लाख, सीएम ने जताया शोक

मैनपुरी जिले में कल आकाशीय बिजली गिरने की अलग-अलग घटनाओं में एक महिला समेत तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई। रामजी मिश्रा, अपर जिलाधिकारी, मैनपुरी ने बताया कि आकाशीय बिजली गिरने से 3 लोगों की मौत हो गई और 3 घायल हो गए। घायलों का इलाज चल रहा है। मृतकों के परिजनों को 4-4 लाख रुपये दिए जाएंगे। सीएम योगी ने इस घटना पर शोक व्यक्त किया है।

Uttar Pradesh: Three people, including a woman, killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in the Mainpuri district yesterday