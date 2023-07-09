UP : मैनपुरी में बिजली गिरने से महिला समेत तीन की मौत, मृतकों के परिजनों को मिलेंगे 4-4 लाख, सीएम ने जताया शोक

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
मैनपुरी जिले में कल आकाशीय बिजली गिरने की अलग-अलग घटनाओं में एक महिला समेत तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई। रामजी मिश्रा, अपर जिलाधिकारी, मैनपुरी ने बताया कि आकाशीय बिजली गिरने से 3 लोगों की मौत हो गई और 3 घायल हो गए। घायलों का इलाज चल रहा है। मृतकों के परिजनों को 4-4 लाख रुपये दिए जाएंगे। सीएम योगी ने इस घटना पर शोक व्यक्त किया है।
मुख्यमंत्री ने जताया शोक
Uttar Pradesh: Three people, including a woman, killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in the Mainpuri district yesterday
3 people died and 3 got injured due to lightning strikes. The injured are undergoing treatment. Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased will… pic.twitter.com/6YSUYEiFwT — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 9, 2023
