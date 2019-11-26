शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh   Kushinagar   one died in road accident

सड़क हादसे में एक की मौत, एक घायल

Gorakhpur Bureauगोरखपुर ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 26 Nov 2019 12:15 AM IST
सड़क हादसे में एक की मौत, एक घायल
कुशीनगर। रविवार की रात में पपउर गांव के पास हुए एक सड़क हादसे में मिठाई की दुकान पर काम करने वाले मिस्त्री की मौत हो गयी। मिस्त्री बिहार के सीतामढ़ी के रहने वाला था। पुलिस ने मिस्त्री के शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है। इस हादसे में एक व्यक्ति घायल है।
रामकोला नगर के एक मिठाई की दुकान पर काम करने वाला मिस्त्री गुड्डू यादव निवासी सीतामढ़ी बिहार अपने मालिक राजेश के साथ सेवरही गया था। दोनों बाइक से वापस लौट रहे थे।पपउर गांव के सामने ट्रक से बचने के प्रयास में अनियंत्रित हुई बाइक पुल से टकरा गई। पुल से बाइक टकराते ही राजेश सड़क पर गिर गया और गुड्डू पुल के नीचे चला गया। दोनों घायलों को राहगीरों के सहयोग से अस्पताल लाया गया। सोमवार की सुबह अचानक गुड्डू मिस्त्री की तबियत बिगड़ गई। दुकानदार राजेश उसको लेकर सरकारी अस्पताल पहुंचे जहां चिकित्सकों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। पुलिस ने शव पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया।
one died in road accident
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

