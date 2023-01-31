Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur News ›   Union Budget 2023, Import duty will decide the price of gold in the budget

Union Budget 2023: बजट में आयात शुल्क तय करेंगे सोने के दाम, लगातार तेज चल रहे हैं भाव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Published by: हिमांशु अवस्थी Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2023 12:00 AM IST
सार

Budget With Amar Ujala: आम बजट में सोने को लेकर बड़ी घोषणा हो सकती है। इंडस्ट्री से जुड़े लोगों के अनुसार, सरकार इस बजट में सोने पर आयात शुल्क से जुड़ा कोई बड़ा फैसला ले सकती है। बता दें कि वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण बुधवार, 1 फरवरी को बजट 2023 पेश करेंगी।

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आम बजट में आयात शुल्क सोने के दाम तय करेंगे। आयात शुल्क में कमी से भावों में गिरावट आएगी। शुल्क न घटने की स्थिति में भावों में तेजी का अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है। मंगलवार को 100 रुपये की गिरावट के साथ सोने का भाव प्रति दस ग्राम 57600 रहा।


वहीं, चांदी के दाम 68300 रुपये प्रति किलो हो गए। एक दिन की तुलना में तीन सौ रुपये की कमी आई है। मौजूदा समय में सोने पर 15 फीसदी आयात शुल्क है। इसमें 2.5 फीसदी कृषि आधारभूत विकास उपकर भी शामिल है। इसके साथ ही तीन फीसदी जीएसटी है।

इस प्रकार सोने पर कुल 18 फीसदी कर लगता है। इस पर कर कम करने की लगातार मांग की जा रही है। सराफा को भी उम्मीद है कि महंगाई कम करने और भाव थामने में आयात शुल्क की महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका है। इस बार सरकार इस बजट में सोने पर आयात शुल्क कम करने की घोषणा कर सकती है।

उप्र सराफा एसोसिएशन के मंत्री रामकिशोर मिश्रा ने बताया कि सहालगों के कारण सोने-चांदी की मांग बढ़ी है। सोने का भाव पुराना रिकार्ड तोड़ने की ओर है। नौ अगस्त 2020 को सोना 57900 रुपये प्रति दस ग्राम था। आयात शुल्क में कमी की आस सराफा को बजट में है।

तिथि             चांदी     सोना
25 जनवरी    68400    57600
27 जनवरी    68500    57600
28 जनवरी    68300    57700
30 जनवरी    68600    57700
31 जनवरी    68300    57600

नोट: चांदी प्रति किलो और सोने प्रति दस ग्राम में हाजिर भाव हैं। 26 जनवरी को गणतंत्र दिवस और 29 जनवरी को रविवार था।
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

