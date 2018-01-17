बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सपा से टूटते ही भाजपा के 'सिरमौर बन बैठे' विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर, जानिए इनकी पूरी कहानी
प्रशांत द्विवेदी, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 06:33 PM IST
यूपी की सत्ता में लगातार अपनी पैठ बनाकर जनता के बीच लोकप्रियता हासिल कर चुके विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर का व्यक्तिगत जीवन समाज को समर्पित है। दिन के 24 घंटों में 16-18 घंटे वह जनता के बीच उनकी समस्याओं को सुलझाने में ही गुजार देते हैं। शिकायतकर्ता उनके जिले का हो या न हो वह हर एक शख्स की परेशानी सुनते हैं और उसके निवारण के लिए हर संभव प्रयास करते हैं।
कहने को लोग उन्हें बाहुबली और दबंग नेता ही समझते हैं लेकिन उनके कामों की वजह से वह उत्तर प्रदेश के बड़े नेताओं में शुमार हो चुके हैं।
जानिए एमएलए कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर के बारे में ये खास बातें...
